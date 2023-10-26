Former Oiler & NHLer Zack Kassian Retires After 12 Seasons

In a heartfelt announcement today, NHL veteran Zack Kassian officially retired from professional hockey after an illustrious 12-season career. The Windsor, Ontario native, born on January 24, 1991, leaves behind a legacy of grit and determination on the ice. He scored 92 goals, had 111 assists, for 203 points. He added 913 PIMs in 661 career games played.
He said in a statement:
“To play in the NHL is one thing, but to make a 12-year career of it is pretty special. From coaches to equipment staff and fellow players I’ve met along the way, I’ve made so many relationships that are going to last a lifetime.”
Kassian, a first-round pick selected 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2009 NHL Draft, played a total of 661 regular-season games and made 45 postseason appearances across four different teams. Known for his physicality, Kassian amassed just under 1000 penalty minutes during his career, showcasing his tough and tenacious playing style.
Before his NHL journey, Kassian made his mark in the Ontario Hockey League, captaining the Peterborough Petes and later joining his hometown team, the Windsor Spitfires. His international prowess was evident when he represented Team Canada at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship, contributing significantly to the team’s silver medal victory.
Kassian Made a Number of NHL Stops, Including Edmonton
Kassian’s career took him to various teams, including the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers, where he spent seven seasons. He played a pivotal role in Edmonton, helping the team break a 10-season playoff drought in 2016-17. His contributions were not only measured in penalty minutes but also in crucial goals and assists, making him a valuable asset on the ice.
In his final season, Kassian joined the Arizona Coyotes, where he played 51 games in the 2022-23 season before deciding to retire. Reflecting on his career, Kassian expressed gratitude for the relationships he forged and the memories he created throughout his NHL journey.
As Zack Kassian bids farewell to professional hockey, fans and fellow players alike celebrate his dedication, passion, and enduring impact on the sport. His legacy as a fierce competitor and team player will be remembered by hockey enthusiasts worldwide.
