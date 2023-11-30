Stars May Be Interested in Talking Possible Adam Henrique Trade

Frank Servalli put together a trade targets list and coming in at No. 7 was Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique. His future with the team is generating significant speculation considering he’s a pending UFA and the Ducks aren’t contenders. Having been a key figure for Anaheim since his acquisition from the New Jersey Devils in 2017, Henrique’s versatility and dependable play have made him a notable presence on the ice. One team that might be interested, suggests Seravalli, is the Dallas Stars.

The Stars were in on Patrick Kane talks, but they prioritized their blue line. As such, it’s logical to assume they do so again. Still, the NHL insider writes:

If Henrique had been healthy, there was a good chance he would have been traded at the deadline last March. One of the teams interested: the Dallas Stars. He thrived under Pete DeBoer in New Jersey to start his career. It doesn’t seem like the Stars have either the need for a center or the cap space right now, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Henrique is back for another tour of duty with the Ducks, holding down the second line center spot. His footspeed has slowed, but his game is well thought-out and under control. His high Hockey IQ is a valuable commodity.

As the final year of his five-year, $29.125 million contract unfolds, trade rumors surrounding Henrique have gained momentum. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta listed him among the players expected to be on the move this season, citing a possible trade closer to the March 8 deadline. Henrique’s ability to contribute in various situations, including powerplays and penalty kills, positions him as an attractive option. This is especially true for teams in need of a reliable center with the flexibility to play on the wing.

Can the Dallas Stars Afford an Adam Henrique Trade?

However, the financial aspect adds a layer of complexity, as Anaheim might need to retain a portion of Henrique’s $5.825 million cap hit to facilitate a trade. The evolving trade market dynamics for centers will also play a crucial role in determining Henrique’s value throughout the season. If the demand for centers increases as the trade deadline approaches, it could elevate his trade value.

Adam Henrique Dallas Stars trade talk

In the previous season, Henrique posted 22 goals and 16 assists in 62 games for the Ducks. He’s a fairly reliable option bound to hit the trade market. Notably, his 10-team no-trade clause adds another dimension to the negotiations, potentially influencing the range of potential destinations.

