Islanders Linked to Flames Defenseman in Noah Hanifin in Trade

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the New York Islanders are being linked in a deal to Noah Hanifin of the Calgary Flames. He noted, “I’m not saying there is anything imminent”, but he adds that he knows the Islanders have shown interest and this is exactly the kind of deal both Lou Lamoriello (GM of the Islanders) and Pat Brisson (agent for Hanifin) would do.

Pod Stream: Thursday Headlines: Trade chatter around Canucks, Flames, Leafs, Islanders – Who are the contenders? https://t.co/IPmtHfTdWb — The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast (@rayanddregs) November 30, 2023

Hanifin is among the many names in Calgary that could be on the move this season. A pending UFA, there was talk that he was close to a $60-plus million extension in Calgary, but he backed off signing that deal with the Flames started the season out by struggling. Then, as the Flames continued to play poorly, the organization put a stop to all contract negotiations. Now, it is believed the Flames will trade most, if not all of their pending UFAs before the deadline.

Dreger said that this is right up the alley for Brisson. He’s got a history of trading big names and then having them sign extensions immediately upon landing in a new destination. He did so with Pierre Luc-Dubois. If Hanifin is looking for a long-term deal, it would be logical to assume he’d sign in New York. Frank Seravalli notes, “It sounds like he got cold feet as the deal got down to the final strokes. That wasn’t all that comforting for the Flames, who knew last summer that his preference was to play in the U.S. long-term.”

Lamoriello is the kind of GM who likes to come out of nowhere to make a big splash. He’s traded and signed big names before.

The Islanders are being linked to Noah Hanifin in trade talks

Who Would the Islanders Have to Give Up in a Hanifin Trade?

Ray Ferraro noted that the Islanders just picked up Mike Reilly on waivers. They have Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc, but they are patching their blue line together. Hanifin would be a big addition for the team.

Considering Hanifin is a $4.95 million cap hit and the Islanders are working in LTIR, they would need to move some salary back in any trade.

Next: Insider Denies Trade Rumors Involving the Flames and UFAs