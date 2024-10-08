Maple Leafs Defense Gets Surprisingly Mid Ranking After Overhaul

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense was ranked in the middle of the pack by The Athletic despite a significant overhaul this offseason. GM Brad Treliving’s complete blue line makeover was expected to elevate the team’s defensive prowess, but skepticism remains regarding how well the new pieces will gel and perform.

What’s Wrong With the Maple Leafs New Defense Corps?

Harman Dayal and James Mirtle ranked the defenses of all NHL teams in a recent column. While the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche took the top spots, the Maple Leafs were well down the list. They ranked in Tier 4, titled “Middle of the Pack”, with teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Winnipeg Jets.

The columnists write that one of the key additions, Chris Tanev, fits the bill of a shutdown defenseman, something Toronto has sorely lacked in recent years. His elite defensive game should help stabilize the back end, but the concern is whether his presence alone can offset the potential weaknesses of the rest of the group.

The biggest question mark lies with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who struggled last season in a top-four role with the Florida Panthers. Although Ekman-Larsson has name recognition and offensive upside, his effectiveness in a heavy defensive system remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Jake McCabe, who rounds out the second pair and is looking for a new deal with the Leafs, brings physicality but can be prone to inconsistency.

Depth Is a Big Issue For the Maple Leafs

The article also points out that depth is an issue, especially with Timothy Liljegren’s uncertain status. After a contentious offseason and an underwhelming training camp, his place in the lineup is in doubt. There is talk about him being on the trade market and while it might make sense considering how the organization currently views him, losing Liljegren would be a hit to Toronto’s flexibility.

The Maple Leafs are also leaning on aging veterans like Jani Hakanpaa—who has struggled with knee issues that sidelined him throughout the preseason. It’s not clear how effective he’ll be, if at all.

Toronto’s blue line got more experienced and bigger, but they’re slower and injury-prone. If the team suffers any real injuries, they could be in serious trouble.

