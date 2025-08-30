New York Rangers
Rangers Eye Trade For Iconic Center to Pair With Panarin [Report]
Could a famous top center be the missing piece for Rangers’ Panarin? Find out what insiders are saying about their trade plans.
While the source is polarizing, a new report suggests the New York Rangers are reportedly exploring a major roster upgrade, with sources indicating the team’s priority is to bring in a true No. 1 center to play alongside Artemi Panarin.
The Hockey Buzz writes this week that the Rangers are not looking to trade Panarin. In fact, their top priority would be the support him and give him a player that could sign an extension alongside him this season. All signs point to Evgeni Malkin.
Despite recent speculation about Panarin’s future in New York, insiders say the Rangers have no intention of moving their star winger. Instead, the focus is on finding him an elite pivot, and Malkin, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, fits the bill. Malkin has maintained that he has no desire to play anywhere but in Pittsburgh, but there are also reports the team has told him they aren’t bringing him back next season.
Wes Crosby of NHL.com writes, “After this season, there’s a chance Malkin will become the first piece to retire from arguably the Penguins’ most decorated era.” Neither the Penguins nor Malkin has committed to a decision on his future. GM Kyle Dubas said: “I talked to ‘Geno’ at the end of the year in the exit meeting and then followed up with him. It’s the last year of his contract, and it’s been a topic of discussion… We’ll meet at the international break, at the Olympic break… see where Geno’s at and then meet after the year.”
The Hockey Buzz is reporting that New York is the only destination Malkin would waive for, thanks to the city’s deep cultural ties to Russian players and the opportunity to play a top-line role. Whether it is true or not that Malkin wouldn’t consider other teams is hard to determine. Anything is possible if he comes to terms with playing somewhere other than Pittsburgh.
And, whether the Rangers believe he can play up to the level needed to match Panarin’s production is a big if. At 39, Malkin is slowing down.
This Malkin and Panarin Story May Gain Traction in a Few Months
Whether a deal materializes before the season or closer to the trade deadline may hinge on the Penguins’ playoff outlook. It will be also be determined by how likely it is that Panarin sees his future in New York.
If Pittsburgh falls out of contention (or is never in contention), the Rangers could come knocking, throwing an offer out there for veteran center if they’re playoff bound. Pairing him with Panarin could be a key factor in the Rangers success and convincing Panarin to stick around.
