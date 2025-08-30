Kings’ Anze Kopitar Seems Ready to Walk Away from His First Love

Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar has spent two decades defining hockey in Southern California — but the 38-year-old admits this season could be his last in the NHL. Noting that there comes a time when “that’s enough”, he’s focusing on transitioning from hockey to a full-time dad, and that means walking away from his first love.

"This could be my last season in the NHL, yes."



“This could be my last season in the NHL, yes,” Kopitar told Sports Central Podcast host Jaime Maggio in an interview set to air this week. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” and noted that things aren’t official, but leaning that way.

Kopitar cited his family as the primary factor in his contemplation of retirement. His two children, now 11 and 9, have spent much of their lives sharing their father with the game. “They’ve sacrificed a bunch of holidays, a bunch of birthdays,” he said. “They are getting to an age where they need their dad around them.”

Even if this season is indeed his farewell, the Slovenian-born star promises to leave nothing in the tank. “I’ll give it my very best and leave it all out there,” he said.

Kopitar Will Leave Behind a Legendary Career

Kopitar, who already holds nearly every major franchise record, is poised to pass Marcel Dionne’s 1,307 career points this season, making him the Kings’ all-time scoring leader. Known as one of the best two-way players in the NHL, he’s won two Stanley Cups (2012, 2014), two Selke Trophies, and the Lady Byng.

It doesn’t sound like he’ll be taking a role with the team in another capacity, at least not yet. He wants to focus on life away from the NHL when he retires, giving time to his family before making any other decisions.

