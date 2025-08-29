NHL News
Insider Faces Backlash Over Panarin Contract Update
Insider updates on Artemi Panarin’s contract spark frustration as fans grow impatient waiting for clarity on the Rangers star’s future.
Artemi Panarin’s contract situation with the New York Rangers has become an interesting topic for debate, especially after a recent update from NHL insider Frank Seravalli. Seravalli, who is clearly connected but often takes heat for walking the middle of the road in his “breaking stories,” drew criticism from fans this week.
Speaking to Bleacher Report on August 26, Seravalli noted:
“I think there’s a deal on the table that makes sense for both sides, or will be at some point during this upcoming season, let’s see how that plays out.”
In other words, Seravalli’s update was that a deal was on the table, but maybe it isn’t yet. At some point, there will be, but that could be at any time this season.
Many observers were quick to label the comment as vague, highlighting what some are calling one of the most uneventful offseasons in decades. Fans expressed frustration at insiders offering ambiguous updates, reflecting a growing impatience around Panarin’s future in New York.
It’s not as though Panarin is the only big name fans are watching when it comes to their contract extensions. The biggest, of course, is Connor McDavid. There’s also Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, and others. It’s a stellar list of potential free agents, but Panarin’s situation is intriguing because the Rangers might be open to change.
Other Reports on Panarin Are Out There
To be fair, Seravalli isn’t the only insider keeping the conversation alive. David Pagnotta recently speculated on Panarin’s status, asking:
“The guy I’m really curious about with the Rangers is Artemi Panarin; what’s gonna happen with him? If it’s status quo, do they start to get a head start on trade discussions involving Panarin?”
What could play out is little to no updates on Panarin until the NHL trade deadline. He and the team might want to wait and see how things unfold to start the season, giving both sides flexibility to assess the roster and talk about his future. Panarin’s cap hit in a rising salary cap environment will factor heavily into conversations, as will how his timeline fits what’s best for the team.
At 33, Panarin remains one of the league’s better offensive threats. Over the past eight seasons, he has tallied 88, 120, 92, 105, 113, 113, 90, and 83 points. That said, the Rangers are moving pieces and the offensive options surrounding him are dwindling.
For now, Panarin’s status remains uncertain. Updates seem to be most speculative.
Next: Safety Concerns and Scrutiny: Marner Explains Leaving the Leafs
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 minute ago
Insider Faces Backlash Over Panarin Contract Update
Insider updates on Artemi Panarin’s contract spark frustration as fans grow impatient waiting for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Trade Market Thin, But These Goalie Options Could Tempt the Oilers
The Oilers’ search for a goalie upgrade faces slim options, with only a few...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Podcast Ties Controversial Goalie to Oilers in New Update
Carter Hart is generating excitement in Oilers Nation. Discover the latest news on his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
One Unresolved Issue Could Be Holding Up McDavid’s Decision
Connor McDavid may love Edmonton, but until the Oilers fix their biggest flaw —...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Insider’s Take on McDavid’s Comments Brutal News for Oilers
Elliotte Friedman believes McDavid’s comments hint at uncertainty about his long-term future with the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Contract Update? McDavid to Address Media Before Olympic Camp
Connor McDavid media scrum on Wednesday could reveal news on his future and relationship...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Expected to Move On From $39M Veteran Defenseman
Get insights into Mike Matheson Canadiens trade talk as Montreal prepares for roster changes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Insider Drops Hint on Potential Breakout Player
Explore the growing buzz around Vasily Podkolzin as a potential breakout star for the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Penguins Have Timeline for Malkin Decision, Trade Options Included
Dive into the Penguins timeline Malkin and a possible trade. Will this season mark...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Depth, Matthews, and the Maple Leafs’ $9.75M Trade
With Mitch Marner now in Vegas, the Toronto Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season...