Insider Faces Backlash Over Panarin Contract Update

Artemi Panarin’s contract situation with the New York Rangers has become an interesting topic for debate, especially after a recent update from NHL insider Frank Seravalli. Seravalli, who is clearly connected but often takes heat for walking the middle of the road in his “breaking stories,” drew criticism from fans this week.

Speaking to Bleacher Report on August 26, Seravalli noted:

“I think there’s a deal on the table that makes sense for both sides, or will be at some point during this upcoming season, let’s see how that plays out.”

In other words, Seravalli’s update was that a deal was on the table, but maybe it isn’t yet. At some point, there will be, but that could be at any time this season.

Artemi Panarin Rangers

Many observers were quick to label the comment as vague, highlighting what some are calling one of the most uneventful offseasons in decades. Fans expressed frustration at insiders offering ambiguous updates, reflecting a growing impatience around Panarin’s future in New York.

It’s not as though Panarin is the only big name fans are watching when it comes to their contract extensions. The biggest, of course, is Connor McDavid. There’s also Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, and others. It’s a stellar list of potential free agents, but Panarin’s situation is intriguing because the Rangers might be open to change.

Other Reports on Panarin Are Out There

To be fair, Seravalli isn’t the only insider keeping the conversation alive. David Pagnotta recently speculated on Panarin’s status, asking:

“The guy I’m really curious about with the Rangers is Artemi Panarin; what’s gonna happen with him? If it’s status quo, do they start to get a head start on trade discussions involving Panarin?”

What could play out is little to no updates on Panarin until the NHL trade deadline. He and the team might want to wait and see how things unfold to start the season, giving both sides flexibility to assess the roster and talk about his future. Panarin’s cap hit in a rising salary cap environment will factor heavily into conversations, as will how his timeline fits what’s best for the team.

At 33, Panarin remains one of the league’s better offensive threats. Over the past eight seasons, he has tallied 88, 120, 92, 105, 113, 113, 90, and 83 points. That said, the Rangers are moving pieces and the offensive options surrounding him are dwindling.

For now, Panarin’s status remains uncertain. Updates seem to be most speculative.

