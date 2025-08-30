NHL Weekend Rumors Report: McDavid, Kaprizov, Panarin & More

The NHL rumor mill has been buzzing as training camps draw near. From contract uncertainty surrounding Connor McDavid to big-money offers in Minnesota and quiet trade inquiries in New Jersey or New York, here’s the latest from around the league.

McDavid Taking His Time in Edmonton

The biggest story of the offseason remains Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers. Multiple insiders report that there’s no sense of urgency from the superstar center to sign an extension before the season.

John Shannon said the Oilers front office is “holding their breath,” with McDavid seemingly content to head into the regular season unsigned. David Pagnotta added that the “actual negotiation process… hasn’t begun,” which was confirmed by several other sources. TSN’s Chris Johnston noted McDavid “isn’t in a position where he’s comfortable signing an extension” just yet.

McDavid has been clear about wanting to win in Edmonton, but NHL insider Elliotte Friedman emphasized something is “imperfect” with the roster, which could be holding McDavid back from signing right away. He argued that the Oilers need to convince their superstar that the team is a true contender. It’s hard to envision what Edmonton can do between now and the start of the season to change McDavid’s mind. If he’s not totally convinced, Ryan Rishaug added that a shorter-term deal, possibly around four years, might be more likely than a full eight-year extension.

Wild Push to Lock Up Kaprizov

In Minnesota, the Wild are reportedly pulling out all the stops to keep their superstar forward long-term. Michael Russo reported that the team has offered Kirill Kaprizov “a ton of money,” potentially in the $16 million per season range on an eight-year contract.

No deal is finalized, but it’s clear Minnesota is serious about building its future around him. If he signs, he will technically be the first of the big-ticket UFAs available next summer to take himself off the market.

Devils Exploring Options

The New Jersey Devils are actively engaged in trade talks and contract negotiations, but are also being cautious in their roster planning, aware of the longer-term implications of their decisions this summer.

According to Ryan Novozinsky, the Devils checked in with the Seattle Kraken on forward Jared McCann but were quickly shut down.

On the contract front, talks with Luke Hughes are ongoing. The Devils are weighing either a three-year bridge deal or an eight-year max term. Hughes’ camp, meanwhile, is interested in a five-year extension which would line him up for his next free agency with his brother Jack, who becomes a UFA in 2030.

Panarin and the Rangers: Extension or Drama?

The New York Rangers also face key decisions with their core. Frank Seravalli noted that a deal with Artemi Panarin “makes sense for both sides,” and there’s optimism that an extension could be reached during the season. However, he walked a fine line on whether a deal was already on the table or not.

However, David Pagnotta cautioned that if the Rangers stumble out of the gate, Panarin could quickly become the center of trade chatter. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad, who has a full no-move clause, has reportedly made it clear he doesn’t want to leave New York despite exploratory discussions by the front office.

