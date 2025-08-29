Social Media Explodes Over Hypothetical Connor McDavid Trade Scenarios

It started with a simple question posted on X.com (Twitter) by World Hockey Report and it turned into a firestorm of ideas, sarcastic responses, and some fans going off the rails, suggesting there was no fair return for Connor McDavid

Still, because the best player in the world said he’s taking his time with a contract extension and he has no preference as to when that extension is signed, fans everywhere, including in Edmonton, are wondering what the future holds.

Oilers fans are holding their breath, hoping that McDavid comes in and signs a new deal in a couple of weeks. If he doesn’t, what then? Maybe nothing. But, does trade chatter start to pick up? World Hockey Report was seemingly getting ahead of things.

Related Story: Trade Market Thin, But These Goalie Options Could Tempt the Oilers

“If the Oilers were to trade McDavid, what would the ideal return be?” they asked.

The McDavid Trade Responses Were All Over the Map

At the time of writing this post, the thread ironically included 97 responses. Among them were wild trade proposals, ranging from the ambitious to the absurd. Some attempted serious negotiations: one Sharks fan suggested a package of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and two first-round picks, while a Wild supporter floated a blockbuster haul of David Jiricek, Marco Rossi, multiple future firsts, and depth players.

One fan wrote Vegas should send over Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel, to which another fan said, Eichel at most by himself.

McDavid suspended by the NHL DoPS.

Others, however, leaned into the chaos. One commenter joked that to get the Oilers’ captain, a team would need to trade “all other NHL players,” while another deadpanned an offer of “Bracco and a second-round pick.”

Not everyone bought into the hypothetical frenzy. “Why even bother with this conversation? The Oilers would never, and he’s gonna re-sign in a week or so,” one fan wrote, echoing the belief that Edmonton is still the clear favorite to keep their superstar long-term.

The responses also highlighted just how impossible it would be to match McDavid’s value. As one fan bluntly put it, “Zero percent chance you get anything close to his actual value.”

For now, the Twitter thread is just another reminder that when it comes to Connor McDavid, every rumor, real or imagined, will always spark a firestorm.

Next: McDavid’s Contract Hold-Up Could Shake the Entire NHL