Utah Mammoth
Peterka Signs Huge Extension After Being Traded to Mammoth
JJ Peterka has signed a huge extension with the Utah Mammoth, following his trade from the Buffalo Sabres.
Following the late-night trade that sent JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth, it was revealed that the winger signed a long-term, big-money extension with the club. According to reports, the Peterka extension with Utah: 5 years x $7.7 million = $38.5 million.
This is a considerable investment, one that still allows Peterka to cash in if he knocks it out of the park. He now has the second-highest AAV on the Mammoth behind Mikhail Sergachev ($8.5M).
This deal only buys one year of UFA, which explains why the AAV wasn’t higher. He’ll get the chance to cash in again when the salary cap his much higher. If he keeps progressing on the path he’s on, he’ll be worth a lot more in 2030. He’ll be 28 years old at the time.
Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan were sent back to the Sabres in the deal. Both have one year remaining on their current deals.
Peterka is a young winger who has broken out over the past two seasons. He has tremendous upside, but still has a ways to go defensively. If he can round out his game, that contract could ultimately prove to be a team-friendly bargain.
