Oilers To Put Protection On Any First-Round Pick Trade

Elliotte Friedman noted in his recent 32 Thoughts written column that the Edmonton Oilers would prefer to fix their issues internally than they would be make a bad trade. Moving solid assets, especially if the player coming back is only a marginal upgrade is not ideal. As such, the team will move slower than some fans might want if a deal happens.
In particular, it’s being said that the untouchables on this team are Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and perhaps the 2024 first-round pick. The last of those three might be flexible, but under one condition. The Oilers aren’t willing to move that selection if it winds up being a high pick.
Friedman explains:
One GM made a really good point about Edmonton’s trade options. If you want to include your first-round pick in any move you make, you have to put top-of-the-draft protection on it. Eventually, though, you have to make good on it. So you can tie up that selection for years, uncertain when you can use it. If you’re at the top of the standings, you can deal with it. When you’re not, it’s a problem.
In other words, if Edmonton turns things around the first-round pick becomes more tradeable. If they play as they did on Friday against the Washington Capitals (the Oilers dominated), the pick is no longer a possible lottery selection. The worse a first-round pick, the more open the Oilers are to moving it to help in win-now mode. If winning isn’t on the menu this season, the Oilers won’t trade the pick. Furthermore, if they do trade it, they’ll probably add conditions to it, so that in the event they struggle after the trade, Holland doesn’t end up giving away a possible game-changer.
The Hope Is Oilers Don’t Have to Move a First-Round Pick
There’s a huge difference between feeling like you have to move a first-round pick and choosing to move it. Around the trade deadline, if the Oilers identify a piece that can put them over the top and make them playoff contenders, that first becomes a valuable asset that they can use in a deal. But, if they’re struggling to the point they feel a trade is require and an opposing team will only take a first because the Oilers have lost all leverage, that’s a bad place for Edmonton to be.
