Jets’ Coach Rick Bowness Returns After Leave for Wife’s Health

The Winnipeg Jets got some positive news this week as head coach Rick Bowness has made a return after taking a leave of absence a month ago. Bowness had stepped away from his coaching duties to attend to a family matter, specifically his wife’s health after she experienced a seizure. During his absence, associate coach Scott Arniel capably served as the interim head coach, steering the team through challenging times.

The official confirmation of Bowness’s return came via a Jets spokesperson, who communicated the news through email on Friday. The team further shared video clips on social media capturing Bowness’s presence during the morning skate and his warm interactions with players in the locker room.

Acknowledging the collective effort during his absence, Bowness expressed gratitude, stating, “The staff did a great job, the players are playing their hearts out.” His return brings a sense of continuity and stability to the team as they navigate a competitive season.

The Jets Will Be Excited to Have Bowness Back After Leave

As of Friday, the Jets boasted a commendable record of 11 wins, 5 losses, and 2 overtime losses. That secured them a tie with the Colorado Avalanche for the second spot in the NHL’s Central Division. With 24 points, they sit just two points behind the leading Dallas Stars.

Bowness’s return is expected to bolster the team as they strive for continued success in the highly competitive league.

