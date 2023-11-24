Patrick Kane Down to Surprising Two Teams Suggests Insider

As per Elliotte Friedman, Patrick Kane will make his free agency choice shortly after the Thanksgiving weekend. An unrestricted free agent who has met with or talked to a reported 6-8 teams, some clubs are working themselves out of the conversation. In his latest 32 Thoughts column, Friedman discussed where things are at. And, the teams still in the running might surprise some fans.

In part, because there’s not a perfect fit between what the team’s need and what Kane might be looking for. In fact, Friedman suggests Kane’s decision will use two essential criteria to make his choice.

Patrick Kane is likely down to two teams if he’s sticking to he wants.

Some wondered if Kane will choose his destination based on the odds of winning or competing for the Stanley Cup. Friedman concedes, “I do think Kane needs to believe the team he joins can win, whether this year or in the near future.” That’s why Vegas and Colorado were rumored to have pitched. That said, the NHL insider also believes it will be about “what contract and lifestyle choices Kane prefers.” He adds, “He is believed to want a multi-year contract (he does not qualify as an over-35 because his birthday came after June 30) at what he considers a fair number.”

What Two Teams Can Give Kane What He Wants?

Friedman explains that there are teams that can’t meet Kane at his ask and some that are less willing to. For example, the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs are both prioritizing defense, so if Kane has a price in mind, neither of those teams can get there. When it comes to the multi-year deal, he notes, “the Panthers can’t do that.”

Buffalo can potentially meet Kane’s contract demans, and so can Detroit. Friedman notes, “I don’t think it’s impossible Kane goes the one-year path, but multiple sources indicated at the start of this process that was not his preference.”

As it stands, it sounds like Kane is down to two teams: the Sabres and the Red Wings.

