Update on Favorite For Patrick Kane Being Out of the Running Now

Rumors of Patrick Kane signing with a team here over the next couple of days are everywhere. Just a couple of days ago, we cited Elliotte Friedman’s report that Kane might have narrowed his choice down to either the Buffalo Sabres or Detroit Red Wings. This is because, not only does he like these two teams, but they are among the few clubs that give what he wants.
Suggesting Buffalo can potentially meet Kane’s contract demands, and so can Detroit, Friedman notes, “I don’t think it’s impossible Kane goes the one-year path, but multiple sources indicated at the start of this process that was not his preference.” Kane wants a multi-year contract with someone, as per the rumors. He’s looking at two or three years and between $3 and $5 million per season. The Florida Panthers were a favorite, but Friedman notes, “They can’t do that.”
Furthermore, while appearing on NHL Network, he added:
And the other thing is, like the most aggressive team I really believe has been Florida. I think that they’ve really tried to be hard on this. But Florida doesn’t have the ability to offer much of a contract, and they might want to do like a one-year, short-term deal and then see where it goes. I think Florida could be a perfect place for Patrick Kane. I’m just not sure that he likes that kind of a one-year, lower-number setup.
He says that Florida, Buffalo, and Detroit are his three picks as contenders to sign Kane, but Florida seems to be falling out of the mix.
More Kane Signing Rumors: Sabres Or Red Wings?
Friedman did concede there’s always a chance he’s wrong, he just hasn’t been told otherwise. So if Florida’s contract situation makes them the least likely of the three, who is it? Buffalo is Kane’s hometown and he has a good relationship with Don Granato and Kevyn Adams. But, in Detroit, he can form a reunion with Alex DeBrincat and be part of what that team is doing to turn things around.
One team that Kane supposedly talked to but is not at all a serious contender is the Toronto Maple Leafs. They kicked tires, but too many obstacles get in the way of that being a realistic fit.
