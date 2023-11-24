Whether it’s to rejuvenate their performance or because they are running out of external options, the Edmonton Oilers are considering an intriguing move. Apparently, they are considering recalling Jack Campbell from the AHL to play again with the big club. After one shutout (which might be lucky timing), the Oilers are actively considering both external trades and internal solutions. While an upgrade would be preferred, Chris Johnston, reporting on Insider Trading, emphasizes that the team is leaving no stone unturned. All options are on the table.

Hheading into a must-win game against Washington on Friday, Johnston suggests a Campbell recall from Bakersfield Condors is being considered. His shut-out helps his cause, and if Stuart Skinner is self-destructing under the pressure, Campbell could be a short-term solution. He could inject renewed vigor into the Oilers’ performance.

Jack Campbell Oilers Condors AHL

The decision to demote Campbell to the AHL has been a subject of debate among fans and analysts. Some argue that the move was motivated by contractual considerations and financial aspects rather than an accurate reflection of Campbell’s on-ice performance. Acknowledging he may not have been at a level the Oilers need, the demotion might have been more about money than merit. There are some who believe that any goalie is going to struggle behind the Oilers’ bad defense.

At the same time, Campbell hasn’t been good for two seasons now. This shift in perception, from considering Campbell a problem a few weeks ago to now viewing him as a potential solution, adds an element of frustration for some observers.

Does a Jack Campbell Recall Mean the Oilers Simply Out of Options?

The Oilers’ willingness to explore internal options, especially recalling Campbell, raises questions about the availability and feasibility of external trades. It remains uncertain whether the pivot towards going back to someone who probably isn’t ready to jump back into the NHL indicates a scarcity of viable external options. Assuming there is a newfound confidence in the potential impact he could make might be a bit of a stretch.

Next: Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?