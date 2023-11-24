Whether it’s to rejuvenate their performance or because they are running out of external options, the Edmonton Oilers are considering an intriguing move. Apparently, they are considering recalling Jack Campbell from the AHL to play again with the big club. After one shutout (which might be lucky timing), the Oilers are actively considering both external trades and internal solutions. While an upgrade would be preferred, Chris Johnston, reporting on Insider Trading, emphasizes that the team is leaving no stone unturned. All options are on the table.
Hheading into a must-win game against Washington on Friday, Johnston suggests a Campbell recall from Bakersfield Condors is being considered. His shut-out helps his cause, and if Stuart Skinner is self-destructing under the pressure, Campbell could be a short-term solution. He could inject renewed vigor into the Oilers’ performance.
The decision to demote Campbell to the AHL has been a subject of debate among fans and analysts. Some argue that the move was motivated by contractual considerations and financial aspects rather than an accurate reflection of Campbell’s on-ice performance. Acknowledging he may not have been at a level the Oilers need, the demotion might have been more about money than merit. There are some who believe that any goalie is going to struggle behind the Oilers’ bad defense.
At the same time, Campbell hasn’t been good for two seasons now. This shift in perception, from considering Campbell a problem a few weeks ago to now viewing him as a potential solution, adds an element of frustration for some observers.
Does a Jack Campbell Recall Mean the Oilers Simply Out of Options?
The Oilers’ willingness to explore internal options, especially recalling Campbell, raises questions about the availability and feasibility of external trades. It remains uncertain whether the pivot towards going back to someone who probably isn’t ready to jump back into the NHL indicates a scarcity of viable external options. Assuming there is a newfound confidence in the potential impact he could make might be a bit of a stretch.
Next: Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?
More News
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 54 mins ago
Coyotes Early Buyers, Trying to Make Specific Trades
The Arizona Coyotes are said to be early trade deadline buyers, already making calls...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Patrick Kane Down to Surprising Two Teams Suggests Insider
According to a report, Patrick Kane has potentially narrowed down his free agent choices...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 14 hours ago
Belief Is Patrik Laine Might Want to Be Traded By Blue Jackets
Things may have reached a boiling point in Columbus where Patrik Laine might want...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Can the Edmonton Oilers Get Into the 2023-24 Playoffs?
The Edmonton Oilers are having a touch season so far. Can they still make...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Should the Edmonton Oilers Consider Trading For Corey Perry?
Should the Oilers Consider a Trade For Corey Perry? If things are going south...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Klingberg Goes On LTIR, Maple Leafs to Pivot, Try and Use Cap Space
John Klingberg placed on LTIR and it is believed the Maple Leafs will try...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ex-GM Says Nylander’s New Deal Starts at Pastrnak’s $11.25M
The days of getting William Nylander signed at $9-$10 million are gone says a...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Kieffer Bellows: Maple Leafs’ Tipping Point for the Future
Kieffer Bellows is not a name on Toronto Maple Leafs fans radar. However, he...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Was Nylander Waiting For A Contract Year To Be Dominant?
One NHL analyst asked the question: Is William Nylander's play this season linked directly...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
NHL Teams Believe Panthers the Frontrunner For Patrick Kane
It sounds like a decision from Patrick Kane is imminent and there's one clear...