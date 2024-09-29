Oilers Provide Positive Update on Calvin Pickard Injury Scare

The Edmonton Oilers were given good news on Sunday as goaltender Calvin Pickard seems to have avoided a more serious injury after a nasty collision in a game on Saturday night versus the Seattle Kraken.
“We expect him to be back on the ice in a few days,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said when asked about the status of Edmonton Oilers his backup goaltender. “His neck is pretty sore, obviously being cautious, but he should be alright.” Understandably, Pickard is feeling the effects of the collision as he was pushed heavily into the goalpost and took the weight of Noah Philp, who couldn’t avoid bumping into his teammate.
Pickard left early in last night’s 5-4 preseason win over the Seattle Kraken Saturday night. He was accidentally knocked over with about eight minutes remaining in the first period of preseason action. It appears Pickard should be good to go for the start of the regular season.
After the incident, Pickard got up on his own and, following a quick assessment from team doctors, decided to leave the game. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed earlier today that the veteran netminder is in good shape and should be ready for the season opener on October 9.
Pickard’s health is critical for the Oilers, as he’ll be relied upon to support starting goalie Stuart Skinner. If he had been sidelined, the Oilers would have likely turned to AHL option Olivier Rodrigue for backup duties. Rodrigue played well in the Oilers’ win over Seattle, but he might not be ready for a regular NHL role.
Next: Oilers Make Cuts to Roster: Send O’Reilly, Savoie, and Others Down
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Could the Bruins Be Forced to Trade Two Vezina Candidates?
Is it getting to the point in Boston where the Bruins might actually have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Who Will Lead Team Canada? The Crosby and McDavid Question
As the 4 Nation Face-Off quickly approaches, Team Canada is placed into a sticky...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Flyers’ Tortorella Reveals Development Plan for Matvei Michkov
Matvei Michkov has put the NHL on notice with his impressive scoring touch. Flyers'...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Patrik Laine Leaves Game with Knee Injury Following Collision
Patrik Laine left Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Prospect Sam O’Reilly Gets Key Shot Before Likely Demotion
The Edmonton Oilers will put 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly in a great spot...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 day ago
ESPN Columnist Predicts Seth Jones Could Traded by Blackhawks
One of Greg Wyshynski's bold predictions for the 2024-25 NHL season is that the...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 days ago
Update: Kings Have Rough Timeline on Drew Doughty Injury
The Los Angeles Kings announced that veteran defenseman Drew Doughty will undergo surgery on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Gets Unique Spot On SI’s Most Influential Figures List
Sports Illustrated ranked Connor McDavid's historic year, naming him as an influential figure in...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Rangers Banking on Key Advantage in Talks With Shesterkin
The New York Rangers are counting on a key piece of negotiation leverage in...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Pre-Season Win Over Canadiens
In their third preseason game, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montréal Canadiens 2–1....