Oilers Must Avoid a Defensive Unraveling When Ekholm Returns

As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, they’re getting good news that one of their best defenders might be ahead of schedule regarding recovery from a serious injury. Even without Mattias Ekholm in the lineup, the Oilers have quietly transformed into one of the stingiest defensive teams in the playoffs. If and when they get him back against the Stars, their blue line success could take another step forward. However, if the Oilers aren’t careful, their defensive production could also take a hit.

With Ekholm set to return from a lower-body injury, the Oilers face a new challenge: doing what they’re doing, and as well as they’re doing it, while bringing Ekholm into the fold and falling victim to old habits.

What Concerns Exists Regarding the Oilers’ Blue Line?

Credit should go where it’s deserved — the Oilers’ defense has been incredible in these players. So too, they’re a better defensive team than they’ve been given credit for. At the same time, the same Evan Bouchard who has been outstanding in two consecutive playoff runs is often complacent in the regular season. John Klingberg has been a revelation over the past two series, but he’s not always known as a defense-first kind of player. Jake Walman was a great addition, but does his role change when someone like Ekholm returns?

Related: Oilers Get Boost After Mattias Ekholm Takes Part in Optional Skate

There’s a very real risk that the team could fall into a dangerous trap: leaning too heavily on Ekholm and losing the defensive balance and commitment that’s carried them this far. Edmonton’s success hasn’t come from any one blueliner. It’s been about structure, buy-in from all five skaters, and a willingness to sacrifice. That can’t change. If it does, the Oilers are in trouble.

Ekholm Needs to be a Positive Addition, Not a Crutch the Oilers’ Defenseman Lean On

Evan Bouchard has flourished without his usual partner, elevating his game to elite levels. What happens if Ekholm is paired with Bouchard upon his return? Does that same Bouchard give the same effort level? Or, does he defer and change his game because a stud defenseman is back?

Evan Bouchard Mattias Ekholm Oilers

Brett Kulak and Darnell Nurse have shown steadiness and versatility. For Nurse, does he offer to take a step back to make time and space for Ekholm? That would be a mistake. Same goes for Kulak, who has been heavily underrated since becoming an Oiler. His game shouldn’t change just because a veteran like Ekholm is brought back to elevate everyone.

Even newcomers like Klingberg and Walman have found a rhythm that has helped contain top-tier threats like Jack Eichel. Ekholm would never ask these guys to change anything they’re doing, but both need to know they shouldn’t.

Ekholm’s return will undoubtedly be a boost, but one has to wonder if he’s best suited for a third-pairing role with limited minutes at first. Removing someone like Troy Stecher but leaving the other pairs intact might be the best course of action for the Oilers until a bigger and more significant change is required. The cohesion that has worked so well could unravel if the Oilers revert to relying on Ekholm to do the heavy lifting.

Don’t Fix What Isn’t Broken

The Oilers can’t afford to change what’s working. Each player must continue to play like Ekholm isn’t there. Because ironically, that’s exactly what’s made them look like a championship-caliber team. “You don’t play defence with one guy. You play defence with five guys,” Klingberg said. “It comes down to that everyone on the ice is buying into that.”

Let Ekholm be the bonus, not the crutch.

Next: Marchand vs Gostisbehere Gets Ugly—Just How Florida Likes It