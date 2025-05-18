Oilers Get Boost After Mattias Ekholm Takes Part in Optional Skate

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm was back on the ice Sunday for an optional skate, providing a nice boost and dose of optimism ahead of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Though head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Ekholm likely won’t be available for Games 1 and 2, it hasn’t been ruled out since there is a chance Ekholm joins the team on the road, seeing as the Stars have home ice advantage in the series.

If Ekholm is close to returning, it’s great news for Edmonton and potentially problematic news for the Stars.

Ekholm out for optional skate. Not decided whether he’s going on the road for games 1 and 2. A possibility for later in the series. pic.twitter.com/dkIPOFw6H7 — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 18, 2025

“Right now, he’s on the ice with our optional skate,” Knoblauch said. “If he’s able to join us sometime during the series, it would be a huge bonus.”

Ekholm was previously ruled out for the start of the series due to an undisclosed injury and remains listed as “day-to-day.” A video posted by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug shows Ekholm skating fluidly, walking the blue line, firing a shot, and retreating into the defensive zone—all encouraging signs of progress.

Is Ekholm Ahead of Schedule for the Oilers?

The Oilers aren’t expecting Ekholm to be ready to go while the team is in Dallas. But, if he’s ahead of schedule, the decision will become about whether it’s good to get him in immediately or wait until he’s completely ready. That might depend on how the series sits after two games.

Ekholm being good to go will mark the first time the Oilers have been completely healthy, as it’s also expected that Calvin Pickard should be healthy. Ekholm played a key role during last year’s playoff run, notching 10 points in 25 games and helping guide the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It would be tempting to get him in, but credit should go to the Oilers’ current blue line corps. They have been incredible by stepping up with Ekholm out.

Mattias Ekholm Oilers NHL Trade Talk

Knoblauch hinted that the Oilers might opt not to rush Ekholm back. “Why have them play banged up… when they could really benefit with some more time off?” he said.

If Ekholm can rejoin the lineup by Game 3, it could swing momentum in Edmonton’s favor. If the Oilers can leave Dallas having stolen one game on the road, they would have a decisive advantage.

