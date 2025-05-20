Edmonton Oilers
McDavid and Draisaitl Annoyed By Tired Oilers Narrative
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are getting fed up with the narrative the Oilers aren’t a defenseive team, but they can score too.
The Edmonton Oilers are back in the Western Conference Final, but this time, the storyline feels different. In past years, critics pointed to a team that relied too heavily on offense — specifically from the top two stars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. This season, the Oilers are winning games despite the fact neither player has gone nuclear. The constant media barrage that this team should be shocked when they can be trusted defensively has grown old in that locker room. That narrative is starting to wear thin.
McDavid and Draisaitl Annoyed By Team Defense Questions
“I don’t know how many times we need to answer these questions,” Leon Draisaitl said recently, clearly frustrated with the continued focus on the team’s defensive reputation. Connor McDavid echoed that sentiment in an interview about a week ago. “I mean, how many times are we going to answer this question, really? Honestly.” He added, “It’s frustrating that we keep talking about this. We can defend.”
The truth is, McDavid and Draisaitl have yet to explode offensively and take over a game or a series, but the Oilers have changed. They’re winning tight games, making responsible decisions with the puck, and committing to both ends of the ice. Their top two stars have been leading by example in that regard.
While McDavid and Draisaitl remain offensive juggernauts—sitting first and second in team playoff scoring—they’ve also embraced the 200-foot game. Neither is trading defense for highlight-reel goals, and both understand that blowing teams out 7-6 isn’t a sustainable formula in the postseason.
Still, the scary part for the rest of the league is this: McDavid and Draisaitl haven’t even reached their offensive peak. McDavid had four points in Game 1 against L.A. but hasn’t had more than two in a game since. Draisaitl has 16 points but hasn’t scored multiple goals in a single contest. And Edmonton’s power play, typically lethal, has been relatively quiet.
So, what happens if the Oilers keep playing solid team defense and their two stars erupt offensively?
McDavid offered a hint that the Oilers are working on some offensive areas of the game. He admitted that the power play’s gotta find a way to be a factor—”and we will.” If the special teams get rolling and the stars turn it up, the Oilers will pose a serious problem for the Dallas Stars.
