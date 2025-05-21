Marchand vs Gostisbehere Gets Ugly—Just How Florida Likes It

If Game 1 is any indication, the Eastern Conference Final between the Panthers and Hurricanes is going to be downright nasty—and that’s exactly the kind of series Florida thrives in. Head coach Paul Maurice talked about the style change that the Panthers will continue to improve on when these two teams play. He knows this could be an ugly series, and it feels like the Panthers might not mind.

The Panthers dominated Carolina 5-2 in Tuesday’s opener, but the story wasn’t just on the scoreboard. It was the kind of game where tempers boiled over early and stayed hot—highlighted by a bizarre and telling sequence between Brad Marchand and Shayne Gostisbehere.

After Marchand tried to level Gostisbehere with a classic playoff hit, the Hurricanes defenseman took exception. He appeared to fire the puck at Marchand, setting off a determined Marchand, who was ready to throw down. Marchand, never one to walk away from a scrap, dropped his gloves—but Gostisbehere didn’t engage immediately. Eventually, both threw wild swings, but the officials handed Marchand a 10-minute misconduct, while Gostisbehere got off with just a minor.

Marchand Gostisbehere fight

The moment was strange. It felt a bit personal. And it was perfect for Florida.

Can the Hurricanes Hang in a Series Like This With Florida?

The Panthers have embraced playoff chaos like no other team. They’re built for it—heavy, mean, and unafraid to drag any game into the mud. It’s why they have Matthew Thachuk, Sam Bennett, and Marchand all on the same team.

The Panthers have a history of intimidating teams. They did it to Boston last year, it’s what they did to Toronto this year, and it appears they’re doing it to Carolina. It’s only one game, and the Hurricanes are a formidable opponent, but Carolina looked rattled, frustrated, and soft in comparison.

Marchand’s punishment may have been questionable, but it exposed something deeper: Carolina isn’t ready for this kind of war. Florida is. They’re thriving in it.

This series has already taken on a bitter edge, and that suits the Panthers just fine. Game 1 wasn’t just a win—it was a message. Florida will try to get under your skin and throw you off your game. It’s the kind of style they play, while also being skilled and quick. Carolina is a possession team, but how will they react when, every time they have the puck, a player is taking a run at them?

The Hurricanes had better respond fast, or this thing could get away from them quickly.

