Oilers’ Connor Brown Questionable vs. Stars, Plus Injury Updates

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Viktor Arvidsson was on the ice at Wednesday’s morning skate in the place of Connor Brown. Arvidsson practices with Evander Kane and Adam Henrique, the second time Brown was given a maintenance day. Connor Brown was never on the ice, but the rest of the lines and pairs were the same.

Rishaug adds that head coach Kris Knoblauch says Brown is a “game-time decision.”

The good news is that the Oilers are a deep team. Having a player like Arvidsson available to take over for Brown is a huge plus, considering Arvidsson is a previous 20-goal scorer and can be a key part of the team’s offensive attack. The bad news is that losing Brown — who has been great defensively and on the penalty kill– is troubling.

Connor Brown could miss Game 1: Oilers vs Stars

If he’s genuinely a game-time decision, it suggests Brown’s issues aren’t serious. That he is on the cusp of being able to play indicates that even if he misses Game 1, his absence won’t be lengthy.

Brown has quietly put together a strong postseason for the Oilers in 2025, registering four goals and three assists for seven points with a +3 rating through 11 games while averaging 15:19 of ice time per night. As Tony Brar points out, he’s one of nine Oilers players to have scored at least three goals through the opening two rounds, providing valuable secondary scoring.

Brown carried momentum into this playoff run after a three-game point streak against Dallas in the 2024 Western Conference Final, and he’s looked like an entirely different player this season.

Other Injury News for Oilers vs Stars

Mark Spector of Sportsnet is reporting that defenseman Mattias Ekholm is taking a regular shift at practice. “We were told he will NOT play in Games 1 or 2, but it’s playoff time. So take that promise for what it’s worth.”

Spector also reports that goaltender Calvin Pickard is not on the road trip as the series starts in Dallas. “He stayed home to continue rehab.”

