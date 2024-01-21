Oilers Look For Huge Standings Advantage With Win Over Flames

Tonight’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames is not just a Battle of Alberta; it’s a crucial showdown that could have significant implications on the Pacific Division standings. If the Oilers emerge victorious, they will secure a six-point lead over the Flames with four games in hand, potentially allowing them to pull away for the remainder of the season. To say this is a big game would be an understatement. The Oilers versus the Flames is always fun. When it means something, it’s even better.

The Oilers are riding high on a 12-game winning streak, aiming for their 13th consecutive victory in this pivotal contest. The last time these teams met was during the memorable Heritage Classic in October, and Edmonton claimed a 5-2 home win. In their last 10 encounters, the Oilers have dominated with a 7-3 record, including winning the last three meetings.

But, Calgary has played well of late, finishing up the dad’s trip and winning four of their last five games.

Oilers Have the Advantage, Can They Score First?

Edmonton (25-15-1) heads to the Scotiabank Saddledome to face Calgary (21-19-5) with confidence, having secured a 4-2 win against the Kraken in their previous game. That said, Edmonton has been scored on first repeatedly and continues to have to come from behind to pull out wins. It’s a testament they’ve been able to do so, but how long can they keep that going? They’ll be looking to get on the board early.

The Oilers boast an impressive offensive lineup, averaging 3.51 goals per game, with Zach Hyman leading the team with 27 goals and Connor McDavid contributing 43 assists. They should be able to pot a quick one, if they come ready for the an in-province war.

Oilers vs Flames game preview Jan 20 2024

In contrast, the Flames suffered a 4-3 home loss to the Maple Leafs. The Flames, despite a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games, have struggled to gain ground on the Oilers. With concerns about Jacob Markstrom’s recent absence due to a lower-body injury and backup Dan Vladar’s inconsistent performance (he gets the start), the Flames face a daunting task in stopping the dynamic duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Despite P.K. Subban’s critique of the team, defensively, the Oilers, with goaltender Stuart Skinner maintaining a 2.59 GAA and a .912 SV%, have been resilient, allowing an average of 2.95 goals per game.

Expect a Feisty Game Between the Oilers and Flames

As the Battle of Alberta unfolds once again, fans can expect intense and entertaining hockey. The Oilers, in their current form, hold the upper hand, and the Flames will need to bring their A-game to halt Edmonton’s impressive winning streak.

