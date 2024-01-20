Oilers Recall Dylan Holloway, Could Play Tonight vs. Flames

Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway has been recalled from the Bakersfield Condors and James Hamblin has been loaned to the AHL in a set of moves to bring Holloway back into the lineup. As per a report, Holloway will be at the morning skate and could be inserted into the lineup versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Hamblin has played well in a fourth-line roll for Edmonton, but this move is about the potential Holloway has to impact production in a more significant way. Projected to be a top-six forward (at the very least, top nine), the future is getting Holloway up and running and productive. He’s a potential difference-maker when it comes to the Oilers’ depth.
Holloway struggled early in the season, tallying only one goal in his first 14 games and averaging just over 11 minutes per night. Some believed he didn’t have the full confidence of then-coach Jay Woodcroft. A mid-November lower-body injury didn’t help as it sidelined him for nearly two months. Upon returning, the 22-year-old briefly joined Bakersfield, impressing with two goals and two assists in four games. He played at center, something the Oilers might be open to trying as he comes back into the lineup.
Holloway is a Nice Addition for the Red-Hot Oilers
Winner of 12 games in a row, the Oilers look to keep things rolling against the Flames. Edmonton has a chance to jump up in the standings with four games in hand. Bringing in Holloway now should help their cause.
Holloway showcases impressive speed, aggression, passing ability, and positive possession stats. His offensive ability shines when paired with a center capable of driving the game. Eager and fully prepared, he stands this could be his chance to make a significant impact on a very confident team.
