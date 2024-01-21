Oilers Make Canadian Hockey History with 13th Consecutive Win

The Edmonton Oilers have etched their names in the NHL record books, securing their place in history with an impressive 13-game winning streak—the longest ever by a Canadian team. In a low-scoring, but still entertaining Battle of Alberta on Saturday night, the Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames with a 3-1 victory. The win both prolonged a franchise record and set a new milestone for the first Western Conference and Canadian team to achieve such an extraordinary feat.

Perhaps as impressive, the Oilers’ dominance extends beyond the win column, as they established a franchise record by allowing two or fewer goals in 11 consecutive games. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played a pivotal role in this achievement, tying the franchise record for goalies with an impressive 10 straight wins. Skinner, paying homage to Oilers legend Grant Fuhr, wore Fuhr-inspired equipment and a mask during the record-tying game against the Flames.

Edmonton’s remarkable success is reflected in their overall record, boasting a remarkable 21-3 record in their last 24 games. Under the coaching leadership of Kris Knoblauch, who took over the reins after a terrible start to the 2023-24 campaign, the Oilers have gone 23-6-0. Notably, Connor McDavid‘s 12-game scoring streak came to an end, but he’ll be the first to tell you he doesn’t care if the team picks up a win. “Lots of things are going right,” he said after the game.

Notable Performances for the Oilers Helped Secure the Record-Breaking Win

Zach Hyman contributed to the historic win by scoring his team-leading 28th goal into an empty net with 35 seconds left in the third period. It was the kind of hustle play that is synonymous with his game and another example of why he’s so beloved by Oilers fans.

How can you not love Zach Hyman?

Blocks a shot late in the game, then he wills himself to win the puck & score a goal.

He’s been worth every penny. #Oilers #LetsGoOilers

pic.twitter.com/piOIIMAAjH

The game also featured a noteworthy performance from Ryan McLeod, who opened the scoring for the Oilers with a beautiful goal in the first period. McLeod has demonstrated an impressive turnaround, tallying nine goals in his last 20 games after a goal drought in the initial part of the season.

The play, while close to being offside, wasn’t challenged by the Flames. It was the kind of goal that demonstrated McLeod’s incredible speed and finishing touch.

Sam Gagner scored a lucky goal from behind the goal line, the game-winner that bounced around like a pinball.

In the early stages, the Flames’ Connor Brown was denied his first goal of the season by a remarkable save from Daniel Vladar, underscoring the intensity of the matchup between these two fierce rivals.

How Far Can the Oilers Take This Streak?

The Oilers, now 26-15-1, continue to make headlines and shape the narrative of the NHL season with their historic winning streak. The team now eyes the NHL record for the most consecutive wins, which stands at 17, with their next game against the defending Stanley Cup champions in Las Vegas. It will be one of their toughest tests during this run.

