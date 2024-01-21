Subscribe to continue reading
NHL News/ 49 mins ago
Canucks Prioritize Top-Six Forward at Deadline: 5 Names in Mind
It is being reported that the Vancouver Canucks will prioritize landing a top-six forward...
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Maple Leafs Missed On a Big-Ticket Defenseman This Season
Before signing William Nylander to a long-term contract, it is being reported that the...
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
ESPN’s P.K. Subban Blasted For Brutal Take On Oilers’ Recent Success
ESPN analyst and former NHL defenseman P.K. Subban being called out for a brutally...
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Thinking About a Total Roster Reset [Report]
Elliotte Friedman believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are rethinking their entire NHL Trade Deadline...
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Yr, $775K Contract
The Ottawa Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Year, $775K Contract: this will help the...
Jets: 3 Trade Candidates as Winnipeg’s GM Approaches Deadline
Who are the Winnipeg Jets top 3 Trade candidates to be moved as the...
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Wild Patrice Bergeron Return Rumor to Bruins Sparks Debate
Despite conversation on a popular podcast about it, multiple sources are denying any possibility...
Senators Talk Trades for Jakob Chychrun Amidst Increased Chatter
The Ottawa Senators find themselves at the center of trade talk, actively fielding calls...
Dubas Shoots Down Jake Guentzel Rumors Out of Pittsburgh
Despite comments from the agent, Kyle Dubas is shooting down rumors regarding Jake Guentzel...
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Corey Perry Return Sparks Oilers’ Interest for Two Reasons
As teams do their due diligence on Corey Perry, the Oilers are emerging as...