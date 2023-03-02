Patrick Kane Talks Joining Rangers, Possible Contract Extension

After being traded to the New York Rangers and taking the ice for the first time at MSG on Thursday, Patrick Kane met with the media to discuss his decision to waive to join the Rangers organization after spending his entire NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks. He noted, “I just feel like this is such an amazing opportunity with what they have going on here in New York…Just really excited to be here with this team, with the amount of skill and good players they have here. It’s just another chance to make a run.”
Noting that he didn’t think there was a chance he would get to join the team when the Rangers traded for Vladimir Tarasenko, he says he’s obviously happy now with the move since both players are on the team.
He added, “An Original Six franchise, storied franchise, amazing building to play in, great fans – it’s exciting.” Kane noted said he’s not just excited to play with his former teammate Artemi Panarin, or guys like Kris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad, but the young guys, too. “You look at a guy like [Filip] Chytil, he’s really taken off this year. He’s having a great season. Really respect the way [Alexis] Lafreniere and [Kappo] Kakko play.” Chytil said when asked about the addition of Kane to the roster: “That was my idol growing up. If someone told me before I got to the NHL that these are the names I would play with, that would be unreal. I want to be at their level.”
Kane noted that it wasn’t an easy decision to leave the Blackhawks. He explained, “Definitely you go back and forth in your head a bunch of times about what’s right, but I just feel like this is such an amazing opportunity … and get out of the comfort zone a little bit.” He added, “It’s been, obviously, a whirlwind past week here. I think now just excited to get to the rink and meet everyone and be around the team and get things going.”
As for what will happen with the Rangers moving forward, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN tweeted, “Kane hasn’t yet considered an extension with the Rangers.”
