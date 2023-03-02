Connect with us

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers Trade for Nick Bjugstad from the Coyotes

As per a couple of reports, the Edmonton Oilers have traded for Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes.

According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Edmonton Oilers have traded for Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes. A forward the team was believed to have some interest in dating back to a couple of weeks ago, the Oilers were limited by their cap space situation. Bjugstad was the kind of player they could find value in at a cost of $900K. And, that the Coyotes retained 50% of his cap hit makes him a very good pickup by GM Ken Holland.

The Coyotes announced (Twitter link) that they were scratching Bjugstad in the final games before the deadline in anticipation of a trade. Ryan Rishaug of TSN tweets that it is likely a third-round pick going back to Arizona. Seravalli updated that to note the full trade was a 2023 3rd Round Pick and prospect Michael Kesselring. Defensive prospect Cam Dineen is also going from Arizona to Edmonton.

Bjugstad is a right-shot depth center with size (6’6). He’s got 22 even strength points, this season. He’s potted 13 goals for the Coyotes and has been a Swiss Army Knife for the team. He can play top-six minutes, can defend, play special teams, and has a high hockey IQ. He’s also known to be a great person and a strong leader in the locker room.

This deal, as of now, is purely a rental as the forward is a pending UFA at the end of the season.

Holland said yesterday during the Oilers vs. Maple Leafs game that he wanted to do more before Friday’s deadline. This is certainly a nice decision and one that works without having to move additional pieces off of the roster. That Edmonton had exactly $450K to work with and Bjugstad cost $450K explains why Holland had the Nashville Predators retain 4% of Mattias Ekholm’s salary.

More to come

1 Comment

