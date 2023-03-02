Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Bruins Sign David Pastrnak to Monster 8-Yr Extension

The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $11.25 million per season.

The Boston Bruins have locked up David Pastrnak. On Thursday morning, after trading for Tyler Bertuzzi, it was announced that Pastrnak and the organization had agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $11.25 million per season. Pastrnak, 26, has played in 60 games with the Bruins this season, recording 42 goals and 38 assists for 80 points with a plus-27 rating. 

An elite,top-five NHL winger, this is a huge, but fair deal for both sides. Depending on how much the salary cap goes up in the next few seasons, this could even be considered a deal in a couple of years’ time. He is clearly the team’s biggest star and losing him to free agency would have been a massive blow for the franchise. Pierre LeBrun writes, “JP Barry has been negotiating since September. An absolute grind of a negotiation. But got it done.”

Popular Twitter account @JFreshHOckey writes that Pastrnak can best be described as: “an elite sniper, a brilliant scorer with excellent puck skills who creates chances in all kinds of ways. Dangerous off the rush, the cycle, off one-timers, on the powerplay, etc.”

The 8-year, $90 million contract extension is the sixth-largest deal in NHL history by total dollars. Ahead of him is 1. Shea Weber: $110m 2. Sidney Crosby: $104.4m 3. Nathan MacKinnon: $100.8m 4. Connor McDavid: $100m 5. Erik Karlsson: $92m.

This was a big morning for the Bruins. They added a skilled power forward and locked up their franchise winger.

