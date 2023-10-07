Oilers’ Coach Says Starting Goaltender Job Not Officially Decided

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a pleasant predicament as the regular season approaches. With a friendly, but intense competition brewing for the starting goalie position, Jack Campbell has undeniably stood out during the pre-season. Delivering stellar performances and earning a 3-0 record, in his latest display, Campbell led the Oilers to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. It was his third consecutive win.

Campbell’s remarkable pre-season stats, including a .971 save percentage and a minimal 1.00 goals-against average, have caught the attention of both fans and experts. His newfound approach and consistency reflect a determined effort to secure a prominent role within the team. Campbell knew he could be better. He wanted to be better. The goaltender has been better.

Related: Campbell Shines: 3 Takeaways From Oilers 3-1 Win Over Kraken

Since April 1, encompassing regular season, playoffs, and pre-season, Campbell has showcased his prowess with a record of 6-4-0 and a remarkable .973 save percentage.

The Job Is Still Open… At Least Publicly

While Campbell’s outstanding performance makes a strong case for him to be the starting goalie, head coach Jay Woodcroft remains non-committal. Woodcroft emphasized that the job is still up for grabs. Stuart Skinner, although displaying decent performance in the pre-season, faces an uphill battle given Campbell’s exceptional form. Skinner’s stats, including a 2.66 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage, pale in comparison to Campbell’s stellar numbers.

Jack Campbell Edmonton Oilers NHl goaliie

This situation presents a challenging decision for the Oilers’ coaching staff. With Campbell’s undeniable excellence and Skinner’s need to step up (but a strong reputation for a stellar previous season), the team finds itself in a position of abundance, albeit a competitive one.

As the pre-season concludes, the question becomes, how much should the fact that it’s just pre-season factor in? Some will say any games where Campbell stands on his head are great for the netminder and the team. Others might say that pre-season doesn’t change anything and you can’t punish Skinner for playing well in games that don’t count.

Fans eagerly await the coaching staff’s decision. How he chooses to start the year could have a significant impact on the team’s performance.

Two Goaltenders Going Is A Good Problem to Have

It’s key to remember here that, as the Oilers try to contend for a Stanley Cup, two good goalies are better than one. Having two top-performing goaltenders will become essential for the Oilers as the season rolls along, especially in their current “win now” mode.

Jack Campbell Stuart Skinner Oilers starter

An 82-game season is bound to present challenges and surprises, especially in goal. There’s not enough from either goalie to know for certain that this year will be worry-free. Skinner is still relatively experienced and Campbell has shown too much inconsistency to know this hot streak will last. Still, Oilers’ supporters remain optimistic, hoping that Skinner and Campbell can deliver the outstanding goaltending needed for a shot to win it all.

As the 2023-24 season commences, the Oilers are poised with a promising goaltending duo. If both are clicking and playing well, that’s a big question mark going into the season now answered.

Next: Oilers Hopeful, But Troubling News as Ekholm Returns to Practice