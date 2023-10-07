The Toronto Maple Leafs received encouraging news as defenseman John Klingberg returned to practice after recovering from an upper-body injury sustained on September 27. Klingberg’s presence on the ice was a positive sign for the team, especially considering their recent defensive setbacks. In fact, both the coach and the player said if this was a regular season game, he’d be in. Instead, the team will take it slowly and sit him during the final pre-season contest.

Sheldon Keefe happy to see John Klingberg (upper body) taking part in his first Leafs practice since Sept. 27 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/nQ0wL76A8B — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 6, 2023

The 31-year-old defenseman had been sidelined since aggravating the injury during a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville in West Lorne, Ontario. Despite his upper-body bruising, which stemmed from a game against Ottawa, Klingberg has been personally determined to play. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe praised Klingberg’s enthusiasm, confirming his intention to be back at full strength for the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. The medical staff has other ideas.

While Klingberg expressed eagerness to play, he wisely heeded the medical staff’s advice to rest, ensuring he would be fit for the upcoming games. He noted that it would stupid to do something that could jeopardize a full season with the team so there’s no reason to rush things. Still, the defenseman’s return to practice bodes well for the Maple Leafs and Keefe said he looked “great.”

John Klingberg Maple Leafs injury update

Klingberg will provide the team with a boost in their defensive lineup. While he’s primarily an offensive guy, he’s focused on improving his defensive play. During practice, Klingberg was paired with Jake McCabe, emphasizing his pivotal role in the team’s defensive strategy.

Maple Leafs Dodge Another Injury Bullet

In another incident during practice, goalie Ilya Samsonov left midway after taking a shot to the midsection from forward Calle Jarnkrok. Although Samsonov appeared uncomfortable, Keefe reassured that there were no concerns about his status, alleviating any worries among fans.

With the season opener on the horizon, Toronto fans eagerly anticipate a strong start, hoping the team is as healthy as can be for game one of the season.

