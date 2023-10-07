Senators and Josh Norris Frustrated Thanks to Prolonged Absence

The Ottawa Senators find themselves grappling with the uncertain status of key center, Josh Norris. As the regular NHL season looms, head coach D.J. Smith recently confirmed that Norris, who was anticipated to play a vital role for the team, won’t join the lineup. Smith revealed, “At this point, I’m being told he’s just unable to play. With injuries, things happen sometimes where maybe it didn’t rehab quite the way they had expected.”

This unexpected development has raised questions within the Senators’ camp and among the fans. Since Norris missed all eight of the team’s NHL preseason games, panic is starting to set in.

D.J. Smith Isn’t Sure What To Do

“It’s concerning. When I’m doing my lineup in the middle of June and July, I have him in my lineup,” Smith said. He added, “We thought he was going to play at home against Winnipeg. He wasn’t cleared or allowed to play. Then we thought when we played against Pittsburgh, same thing. At this point, I’m being told he’s just unable to play.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun has prompted speculation about Norris potentially starting the season on Injured Reserve (IR) or Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). LTIR, in particular, would necessitate Norris to miss 10 games and 24 days, pushing his return at least until November 8th against Toronto. Even then, the team can’t go out and find a replacement. They also can’t sign Shane Pinto to a bigger contract as they’ll need the cap space to bring Norris back into the fold.

The team, now faced with an unexpected gap in their lineup, must adopt a “next-man-up” mentality to navigate this challenging period. The desire to take the next step in Ottawa, coupled with Norris’s eagerness to contribute, adds an emotional layer to this situation.

Norris Just Isn’t Ready to Go

Despite his presence during team practices, it’s evident that Norris isn’t ready for game action. Smith’s candidness underscores the seriousness of Norris’s situation, leaving the Senators and their supporters anxiously awaiting updates on his recovery progress. The frustration is palpable, not only among the fans but also within the team. Smith empathetically expressed, “He’s frustrated. He wants to play. This is what you do your whole life.”

As the regular season is set to get underway, the Senators’ management, coaching staff, and fans collectively hope for a speedy and full recovery for Josh Norris. The longer he’s out, the more challenging things get for Ottawa.