Oilers Hopeful, But Troubling News as Ekholm Returns to Practice

In a bit of a positive, but still cautious turn of events for the Edmonton Oilers, Ryan McLeod and Mattias Ekholm returned to the ice during Friday’s morning skate, indicating progress in their injury recoveries. Although it’s being reported that either player will participate in the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, their presence on the ice suggests a strong possibility of them being ready for the season opener on October 11th against the Vancouver Canucks.
When asked about his availability for the season opener, Ekholm refused to commit to anything, stating, “I can’t tell you right now.” Highlighting the uncertainties surrounding his recovery, which has been slower than anticipated, the Oilers are hoping he’ll be ready. Ekholm and McLeod were likely to be ready for the start of the season, said Woodcroft earlier this week. For Ekholm, it might take a little longer.
While he didn’t want to get into too many details about when and where he got hurt, it sounded like it was part of a new training program implemented by a new team. He said he’d been used to one way of getting ready over the summer for 12 years and when he came to Edmonton, he got a new program. It was a “fluke thing” that happened during a workout. He was hoping it would just go away on its own. The issue has been lingering and that’s something he’s not used to. The hope is that it doesn’t last much longer and he’ll be pain-free in time.
Related: Oilers’ Face Tough Choice with Raphael Lavoie and Waiver Risks
The Oilers will utilize the available time to ensure the players are fully prepared when they join the team full-time. They are committed to following the guidance of medical professionals,
The Oilers Need a Healthy Ekholm
Ekholm’s return is especially crucial considering his previous successful partnership with young defenseman Evan Bouchard. While Philip Broberg initially faced a slower start in the preseason, he has been gradually improving, and Ekholm’s potential absence might lead to pairings featuring Broberg alongside Cody Ceci or Kris Russell.
In addition to McLeod and Ekholm, veteran forward Sam Gagner joined the team during the skate. Gagner is currently in Edmonton on a professional tryout while recovering from an injury. Not slated to participate in preseason games, but there is optimism that he might sign an AHL deal. If so, it opens up the possibility for a call-up to Edmonton later in the season. The Oilers and their fans eagerly await further updates on these players’ statuses as the season opener approaches.
Next: 4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Against the Red Wings
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
4 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Against the Red Wings
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings in overtime 4-3....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 3 hours ago
Wild’s Jared Spurgeon Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Injury
Jared Spurgeon, a defenseman for the Minnesota Wild, is reportedly going to miss a...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Nylander Takes Unconventional Stance on Contract Talks w/ Maple Leafs
William Nylander is open to talking with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the season...
-
Featured/ 5 hours ago
3 Reasons Fraser Minten Makes the Maple Leafs Roster
Fraser Minten has been the surprise of the preseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Oilers’ Face Tough Choice with Raphael Lavoie and Waiver Risks
Raphael Lavoie may or may not make the Edmonton Oilers roster but would the...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Norris Setback Would Create Urgency for Senators to Ink Pinto Deal
The longer Josh Norris is unable to join the Senators, the more leverage Shane...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Kraken’s Matty Beniers on the Brink of a Significant Deal
Is Matty Beniers on the verge of a big contract with the Seattle Kraken,...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Gretzky Predicted Startling Truth About Matthews and Nylander
Wayne Gretzky argued a good team includes star players who take discounts to win....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Lightning Goalie Jonas Johansson Posts 2nd-Straight Shutout
Jonas Johansson's back-to-back shutouts bolster Tampa's confidence; potential starter while Andrei Vasilevskiy is out...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Flyers Eating Cal Petersen Salary in Minors, Waive Netminder
It appears the Philadelphia Flyers are going to eat Cal Petersen's $5 million salary...
T Owen
October 6, 2023 at 12:25 pm
I’m confused by the mention of Kris Russell in this article. As far as I know he wasn’t with the Oilers last season and I haven’t been able to find any mention of the Oilers re-signing him?
Jeff Cole
October 6, 2023 at 1:05 pm
I’m sure it’s an error – probably meant Kulak