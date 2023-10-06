Oilers Hopeful, But Troubling News as Ekholm Returns to Practice

In a bit of a positive, but still cautious turn of events for the Edmonton Oilers, Ryan McLeod and Mattias Ekholm returned to the ice during Friday’s morning skate, indicating progress in their injury recoveries. Although it’s being reported that either player will participate in the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, their presence on the ice suggests a strong possibility of them being ready for the season opener on October 11th against the Vancouver Canucks.

Looks like



Kane-McD-Brown

RNH-Drai-Hyman

Foegele-Pederson-Lav

Ernie-Janmark-Ryan



Nurse Bouchard

Gleason-Ceci

Broberg-Desharnais



Campbell



Ekholm leads stretch. pic.twitter.com/hnETtCTtyU — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 6, 2023

When asked about his availability for the season opener, Ekholm refused to commit to anything, stating, “I can’t tell you right now.” Highlighting the uncertainties surrounding his recovery, which has been slower than anticipated, the Oilers are hoping he’ll be ready. Ekholm and McLeod were likely to be ready for the start of the season, said Woodcroft earlier this week. For Ekholm, it might take a little longer.

While he didn’t want to get into too many details about when and where he got hurt, it sounded like it was part of a new training program implemented by a new team. He said he’d been used to one way of getting ready over the summer for 12 years and when he came to Edmonton, he got a new program. It was a “fluke thing” that happened during a workout. He was hoping it would just go away on its own. The issue has been lingering and that’s something he’s not used to. The hope is that it doesn’t last much longer and he’ll be pain-free in time.

The Oilers will utilize the available time to ensure the players are fully prepared when they join the team full-time. They are committed to following the guidance of medical professionals,

The Oilers Need a Healthy Ekholm

Ekholm’s return is especially crucial considering his previous successful partnership with young defenseman Evan Bouchard. While Philip Broberg initially faced a slower start in the preseason, he has been gradually improving, and Ekholm’s potential absence might lead to pairings featuring Broberg alongside Cody Ceci or Kris Russell.

Ryan McLeod Mattias Ekholm Oilers injuries

In addition to McLeod and Ekholm, veteran forward Sam Gagner joined the team during the skate. Gagner is currently in Edmonton on a professional tryout while recovering from an injury. Not slated to participate in preseason games, but there is optimism that he might sign an AHL deal. If so, it opens up the possibility for a call-up to Edmonton later in the season. The Oilers and their fans eagerly await further updates on these players’ statuses as the season opener approaches.

