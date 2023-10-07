Campbell Shines: 3 Takeaways From Oilers 3-1 Win Over Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers won their final preseason game of 2023 with a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. This was as close as the Oilers have played to a regular season game where both teams had NHL regulars in the lineup. It was a decent test and Edmonton will roll into the regular season feeling good about their performance.

A few notables stood out on Friday night. The goaltending was solid again, a few forwards stood out, the veterans starting to find their groove, and Connor McDavid was doing Connor McDavid things. Plus, he got a chance to play fewer minutes, which was ideal.

Jack Campbell Has Been Stellar In Preseason

In a remarkable preseason performance, (his third straight) goaltender Jack Campbell has emerged as a standout player for the Edmonton Oilers. With a flawless 3-0 record, Campbell has demonstrated exceptional skills, stopping 101 of 104 shots with an impressive .971 save percentage and a minimal 1.00 goals-against average. His stellar play has not gone unnoticed, earning him consideration as a top contender for the starting goalie position.

During their match against the Seattle Kraken, Campbell exhibited a composed and focused demeanor, making 35 saves despite a minor lapse resulting in a goal by Jared McCann. His consistency and improved presence in goal have bolstered his candidacy for the starter’s role, making him a valuable asset for the Oilers.

Campbell’s performance reflects the team’s hunger and determination, setting a positive tone for the regular season ahead. His dedication to working on what was ailing him over the offseason and Zach Hyman hinted that what fans are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Campbell is capable of. His strong preseason showing has undoubtedly bolstered the Oilers’ confidence as they gear up for the challenges of the upcoming matches.

As a result, the team and fans alike are eager to see if Campbell can carry this momentum into the regular season, paving the way for a successful run for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Veterans Are Starting to Turn It On

With five shots and a couple of breakaways, Zach Hyman finished the night with one goal. He could have had others and he was dangerous most of the night, playing 17:27 in total. He was just one of many veterans that looked like they’d started to find their legs.

Evander Kane scored on a wicked wrist shot that showed signs his hand is doing much better. That was probably the most velocity he’s gotten on a shot since his freak skate-cutting accident. That’s a great sign for the Oilers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins looked like he was feeling it and Leon Draisaitl kept trying to feed him to get the puck to him while he was confident. It’s going to be hard for Nuge to have the kind of production he had last season, but he could certainly be a point-per-game player.

Evan Bouchard Looks To Have Found Another Level

Whether he’s just coming into his own as an NHL defenseman or time with veterans has helped, Bouchard looks like a different player. He appears poised and calm, finding the right plays and setting up his teammates for great chances. He played over 22 minutes and had two assists, one of which was a beauty to Connor McDavid.

Evan Bouchard Edmonton Oilers

The broadcast team was talking about how everyone on the Oilers’ power play had career seasons last year. They asked what Bouchard could have done if with that group all year. Now he will be. A 60-point season is not at all out of reach if he stays healthy.

The preseason is finally over and the regular season is less than a week away. Oilers fans can’t wait and the players seem ready to get going. The hope is that Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McLeod will be ready to go.

Next: Oilers Hopeful, But Troubling News as Ekholm Returns to Practice