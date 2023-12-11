Oilers Getting Close to a Resolution With Jack Campbell

Edmonton Sports Talk host Tom Gazzola noted today on the Oil Stream Podcast that the Edmonton Oilers are being very proactive in moving Jack Campbell. Not only that, but he says the conclusion to Jack Campbell with the Oilers is closer than initially anticipated. He doesn’t believe it’s a buyout, which means a trade seems imminent if Gazzola’s information is accurate.

“They’d do everything in their power to not to have to eat half of Jack Campbell’s contract for the next six years. And, maybe it costs them a first-rounder, I hope it does not.” He adds, “I do think the end of Jack Campbell is as an Oiler is much closer than initially anticipated.” Gazzola says the Oilers are doing everything they can not to eat money. “They would probably be more inclined to deal with losing a draft pick or a prospect.”

This news could explain why the Oilers have been making front page news with reports they’ve been scouting other teams and meeting with opposing GMs. In the last week alone, it was said that Mike Grier (San Jose Sharks GM) was in town and on Sunday, Oilers’ assistant GM Brad Holland was at the Montreal Canadiens versus Nashville Predators game. All three teams have goaltenders the Oilers might like and the Canadiens are said to be actively trying to move one of their three netminders.

The only thing about Montreal is that they likely don’t want to take a goalie back in a trade.

Jack Campbell Edmonton Oilers goaltender

The Sharks appear to be a logical choice. Their season goal should prioritize future assets. Trading Mackenzie Blackwood and executing a buyout in the summer on Campbell could benefit them while yielding assets as part of the deal.

Might the Oilers Just Be Moving Campbell’s Contract?

The assumption by many is that Edmonton would be trying acquire a goaltender in any deal that moves Campbell out. That may not be the case. If Calvin Pickard can do a suitable job as a backup, there’s no need for Edmonton to rush things. Specifically, the Oilers don’t need to make a panic trade for someone. Instead, this could be a two-step process. First, move Campbell and free up the cap space. Second, keep an eye out for a goaltender that may shake loose over the next month or two.

Pickard was rock steady and if he plays well, he gives the Oilers options. If he’s making solid, timely saves, the Oilers can avoid a terrible trade or rushing Campbell back into the NHL.

