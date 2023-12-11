Oilers’ Calvin Pickard: A Contestant on Hockey’s Amazing Race?

On Sunday night, Calvin Pickard was in goal as the Edmonton Oilers moved to .500 with a strong 4-1 win over the visiting New Jersey Devils. For Pickard, it was a triumphant return to the NHL winners’ circle. In the game, he made 26 saves to gain his first NHL victory in almost two years.

With his strong showing, the Oilers pushed their winning streak to seven games and now have caught up to even on the season with a 12-12-1 record.

For Pickard, the win was sweet. His last NHL victory came back on January 28, 2022. At the time, he was playing with the Detroit Red Wings. The 31-year-old goalie, who just keeps on hanging in there, began the season with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL before he landed in the Oilers’ lineup when Jack Campbell switched places with him and went to Bakersfield.

Pickard’s Travels This Season

Pickard’s journey this season saw him excel in Bakersfield. He earned a call-up after Campbell’s challenging start to the 2023-24 campaign. Despite only a couple of NHL games this season, Pickard’s composure was evident on Sunday night. It looked like he had been there and done that many times before, which might be true – although always not at the NHL level.

Calvin Pickard Oilers

Reflecting on the game, Pickard acknowledged the team’s collective effort, emphasizing their solid defensive play and effective special teams. His Oilers’ teammates lauded his standout performance, describing it as a moment of collective joy for the team.

As Connor Brown noted after the game, “It is exciting. It is one of those things where everyone just feels so happy for the guy,” Oilers forward Connor Brown said. “He stood on his head, especially down the stretch in that game. I thought he did a great job. You are nothing but happy for him.”

Pickard’s resilience has set a positive tone for the Oilers as they maintain their winning streak. So, who is this (for hockey) middle-aged goalie? What’s his story?

Calvin Pickard Is Hockey’s Version of The Amazing Race

Pickard was born on April 15, 1992, in Moncton, New Brunswick. He’s a Canadian goalie who’s been on a remarkable hockey journey. He reminds me of a contestant on whatever hockey’s version of The Amazing Race might be – where you go to different places, complete different challenges, and then move on to the next place to do it all over again.

Drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft (round 2, #49 overall), Pickard has had a chance to showcase his skills in a variety of places and a variety of different leagues over the years. Starting his junior career with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL, Pickard’s play was recognized in the Colorado system. In the 2014-15 season, he made his NHL debut with the Avalanche, posting good numbers with an especially strong .932 save percentage.

Over the following seasons, Pickard moved up and down between the NHL and AHL. Some of his notable stops included the Toronto Marlies, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, and Detroit Red Wings. Despite facing all sorts of challenges, including injuries and changes in team dynamics, Pickard has remained determined and hopeful for another game – wherever that might be.

He had AHL stints with teams like the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Condors. He even waltzed into Vienna, Austria, in 2020-21 and played six games there before the Red Wings called him back to North America. Pickard continued to impress almost everywhere he’s been – just not enough to find a permanent NHL job. Still, he’s maintained a solid save percentage.

In this 2023-24 season, Pickard joined the Oilers, making a return to the NHL. With a promising start with the Oilers, he’s put up a 2.24 goals-against-average and a solid .918 save percentage in three games.

Pickard’s NHL Career Numbers

Pickard’s NHL career is defined by his quite impressive goalie statistics across 119 games. He’s put up 36 wins, faced 55 losses, and ended up with 10 ties or overtime losses. Through all that, he’s maintained a solid presence in the net, with a Goals-Against Average (GAA) of 3.01 and a Save Percentage (SV%) of 0.904. He’s also had four shutouts during his time in the NHL.

Speaking of save percentage, it was easy enough to find that his NHL save percentage was a respectable .904. However, in the 16 seasons I can track, it’s tough to figure out his combined save percentage. That save percentage has been as high as .939 this season with the AHL Condors and as low as .797 save percentage during the 2019-20 season with Detroit.

Outlining Pickard’s Hockey Journey

Pickard has played for an extensive list of teams at different levels throughout his career. To provide a comprehensive count, including AHL and international teams, here’s an overview:

Pickard began with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL. From 2008-09 to 2011-12, he played his junior hockey there. He moved to the professional level with the AHL Lake Erie Monsters in the AHL from 2011-12 to 2014-15. Pickard was moved that same season to the Avalanche. He stayed with them from the 2014-15 season to the 2016-17 season. During the 2015-16 season, he also briefly moved down to play with the AHL San Antonio Rampage.

As his career progressed, Pickard played for AHL teams like the Toronto Marlies in 2017-18. That season, he had a chance to play a single game with the Maple Leafs. After the Maple Leafs, Pickard wore the jerseys of the Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes during the 2018-19 season. That season, he also briefly played with the Tucson Roadrunners.

During the 2019-20 season, Pickard played for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL. His NHL journey continued with stints with the Red Wings in the 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 seasons. As noted, Pickard also explored international hockey in Austria during the 2020-21 season.

The subsequent seasons had Pickard returning to the AHL, this time with the Condors in 2022-23 and 2023-24. His latest trip brought him back to the NHL and he joined the Oilers earlier this 2023-24 season. Just one more chapter to his diverse career.

In total, Calvin Pickard has played for 14 different teams across the WHL, AHL, NHL, and an international team in Austria.

Pickard Has Moved Around But Seems to Have Loved It

In a post-game interview, Gene Principe joked with Pickard about his travels. Interestingly, Pickard said without a flinch that hockey has been good to him. He also noted that he had been on many different teams. In looking at his trade history, you can see that he’s telling the absolute truth.

Pickard’s current journey to the NHL has been shaped by a series of trades and transitions. Initially drafted by the Avalanche in 2010, his rights were acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for a draft pick. In the expansion draft in 2017, he was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights, but shortly afterward, he was traded to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Tobias Lindberg and a draft pick.

He moved from the Maple Leafs when he was claimed on waivers by the Flyers, only to be claimed again by the Coyotes. In 2019, Pickard signed with the Red Wings before eventually signing with the Oilers in July 2022.

The Bottom Line for Pickard and the Oilers – For Now

Throughout his hockey journey, Pickard has faced the ups and downs of a professional goaltender’s career. His statistics show him to be a goaltender with strong hockey numbers. He’s also obviously adaptable and willing to move.

He also, as shown on Sunday night, can play some good goal. Pickard was stellar in the 4-1 win. Having played for a total of 14 different teams across several different leagues, Pickard’s journey is a testament to his versatility and commitment to the game. He did well against the Devils last night. What’s next for him and the Oilers?

