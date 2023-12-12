Red Wings’ David Perron Given 6-Game Suspension by NHL DoPS

Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron has received a six-game suspension without pay from the NHL Player Safety. The suspension comes after he delivered a cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub. The incident occurred in the aftermath of Dylan Larkin’s injury when Perron targeted Zub as the player involved in the collision with his captain.

As a result of the suspension, Perron will forfeit $148,437.48 in salary. Given the length of the suspension, he has the option to appeal to a neutral arbitrator.

The altercation unfolded after Larkin was knocked unconscious on the ice, prompting Zub to signal for assistance. Perron then mistakenly identified Zub as the player responsible for Larkin’s injury (which was Mathieu Joseph). Perron skated straight at Zub, left his feet and delivered a cross-check to Zub’s head. The play resulted in an immediate ejection from the game.

The NHL Player Safety deemed Perron’s actions a violation of player safety protocols, leading to the suspension. The incident highlighted the chaotic and emotional nature of in-game reactions to injuries, emphasizing the league’s commitment to addressing dangerous plays.

The video explains why the suspension was well beyond the norm for a standard cross-check:

This is not a hockey play. This is an intentional strike with a stick made with the purpose of exacting retribution on an opponent. Perron takes several strides toward Zub, and, with sufficient time to choose to engage Zub in a different manner, or at the very least ensure that the cross-check is delivered directly to the body, comes up excessively high with his stick and delivers a shot to Zub’s head with force.

The Red Wings Have Some Roster Shuffling to Do Without Perron and Larkin

Perron’s absence from the Red Wings lineup will impact the team’s forward depth, particularly considering his experience and offensive contributions. The suspension serves as a reminder of the consequences players may face for on-ice actions that jeopardize the safety of opponents.

The incident involving Perron and Zub underscores the challenges faced by players and officials in the heat of the moment. People seem to understand Perron’s reaction, but it’s clear he crossed a line. As the Red Wings deal with Perron’s suspension, the league continues its commitment to player safety and disciplinary. Not everyone believes they have a good handle on things. Fights and suspensions seem to be going up.

