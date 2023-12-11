Blues Working on Jakub Vrana Trade, Waivers Possible

** Update: Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Jakub Vrana is not on waivers Monday afternoon. He adds, “Katchouk (CHI) & Samorukov (PIT) on waivers. Vrana has been available for trade. We will see if STL worked out something.”
As per a report by Jeremy Rutherford, the St. Louis Blues are taking a somewhat-drastic move by placing forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Demonstrating that it has been a challenging season for the skilled winger, the Blues seem tired of waiting for his offense to ramp up.
Vrana is recognized for his speed and offensive prowess, but he has struggled to find the back of the net. His offensive contributions less impactful and the decision to waive Vrana, with a $2.6 million cap hit, suggests that the Blues are reevaluating their roster dynamics and cap considerations.
Vrana’s tenure with the Blues has seen him log limited ice time, with four games this season where he played nine minutes or fewer. The once-prominent winger, known for his ability to create scoring opportunities on the rush, now faces uncertainties about his future with the team.
While Vrana has displayed glimpses of his previous form, his recent struggles, compounded by a challenging 2021-22 season marred by injuries and personal challenges, have led to a decline in his on-ice performance. In his second season with the St. Louis Blues, the 27-year-old forward has notched two goals and six points across 19 games in the current campaign.
During the previous season, Vrana registered 11 goals and 16 points in a combined total of 25 games split between the Red Wings and the Blues. Additionally, he contributed six goals and 11 points in 17 games while playing for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
Seems Unlikely Anyone Claims Vrana If Waived
Currently in the last year of a three-year contract with an average annual value of $5.25 million, Vrana’s placement on waivers signals a critical juncture in his career. Any interested team will need to carefully weigh the potential benefits of adding Vrana to their roster against his recent struggles and the financial implications of his existing contract.
Originally acquired in March from the Detroit Red Wings, Jakub Vrana joined the Blues in a trade deal that involved forward Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
Next: Are Bruins Looking at Patrick Maroon to Replace Milan Lucic?
More News
-
NHL News/ 44 mins ago
Blues Working on Jakub Vrana Trade, Waivers Possible
According to a report by Jeremy Rutherford, Jakub Vrana will be placed on waivers...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 hour ago
Are Bruins Looking at Patrick Maroon to Replace Milan Lucic?
There is speculation that the Boston Bruins might be looking at trading for Patrick...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Marner Could Have Maple Leafs “Against a Wall” If Nylander Exits
If the Toronto Maple Leafs can't secure an extension with William Nylander and lose...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Oilers Scout Canadiens, Predators as Campbell Rumor Surfaces
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly in Montreal to scout the Canadiens and Predators game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Calvin Pickard Starts for Oilers in Critical Game vs. Devils
The Edmonton Oilers seek to extend their winning streak to seven games, this time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers May Have to Bite the Bullet on a Warren Foegele Trade
It's not ideal, but if the Edmonton Oilers are stuck finding ways to land...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Devils: 3 Trade Targets Who Could Help Fill-In for Dougie Hamilton
There are a few trade candidates who are available and could fill in for...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Dylan Larkin Takes Scary Headshot, Being Evaluated by Red Wings
Dylan Larkin took a scary shot to the head and neck in Saturday's game....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Evan Bouchard’s Point Streak Key Factor in Oilers Success
Evan Bouchard's offensive explosion is a big reason the Edmonton Oilers have won six...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve With Fractured Jaw
Boone Jenner sustained a fractured jaw in the team's recent win over the St....