Blues Working on Jakub Vrana Trade, Waivers Possible

** Update: Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Jakub Vrana is not on waivers Monday afternoon. He adds, “Katchouk (CHI) & Samorukov (PIT) on waivers. Vrana has been available for trade. We will see if STL worked out something.”

As per a report by Jeremy Rutherford, the St. Louis Blues are taking a somewhat-drastic move by placing forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Demonstrating that it has been a challenging season for the skilled winger, the Blues seem tired of waiting for his offense to ramp up.

Vrana is recognized for his speed and offensive prowess, but he has struggled to find the back of the net. His offensive contributions less impactful and the decision to waive Vrana, with a $2.6 million cap hit, suggests that the Blues are reevaluating their roster dynamics and cap considerations.

Vrana’s tenure with the Blues has seen him log limited ice time, with four games this season where he played nine minutes or fewer. The once-prominent winger, known for his ability to create scoring opportunities on the rush, now faces uncertainties about his future with the team.

While Vrana has displayed glimpses of his previous form, his recent struggles, compounded by a challenging 2021-22 season marred by injuries and personal challenges, have led to a decline in his on-ice performance. In his second season with the St. Louis Blues, the 27-year-old forward has notched two goals and six points across 19 games in the current campaign.

During the previous season, Vrana registered 11 goals and 16 points in a combined total of 25 games split between the Red Wings and the Blues. Additionally, he contributed six goals and 11 points in 17 games while playing for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Seems Unlikely Anyone Claims Vrana If Waived

Currently in the last year of a three-year contract with an average annual value of $5.25 million, Vrana’s placement on waivers signals a critical juncture in his career. Any interested team will need to carefully weigh the potential benefits of adding Vrana to their roster against his recent struggles and the financial implications of his existing contract.

Originally acquired in March from the Detroit Red Wings, Jakub Vrana joined the Blues in a trade deal that involved forward Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

