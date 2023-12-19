Oilers Make Arguable Line Change Ahead of Game vs. Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers appear willing to sacrifice the tremendous success of their top line in an effort to get Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane going. Making some arguable line changes for tonight’s contest, Bob Stauffer noted that the lines were juggled at Oilers’ practice. Evander Kane was now on the top line and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moved down a line. This is likely in an effort to give Draisaitl some help, the center not having found chemistry with the previous mix.
Draisaitl has no points in the previous two games, both losses for the Oilers. He’s struggled five-on-five and that seems to be due to a lack of cohesion on the lines that featured himself, Kane and Warren Foegele. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins have been dominant, even tilting the ice in their favor during the team’s most recent struggles. That line dominated with a 13-5 goal differential and a 65.98 Corsi For Percentage (CF%) in 112:43 of shared ice time this season.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch hesitated to split that group, but it appears getting Leon going is a bit more of a priority. The coaching staff opted to shuffle lines for improved overall balance and adaptability against opponent line matching.
Maybe it was needed. “Last game was probably the first in a while where we really didn’t stick to our standard,” Draisaitl added. “Three big games before the break.”
The potential positive is that it also sparks Evander Kane. Kane has been dealing with a bit of a nagging injury. Kane talked about going back on the line and that they know each other well. He noted, “It’s a good opportunity for me to reignite some chemistry with those two.”
Is This The Right Move For The Oilers vs. the Islanders?
Edmonton looks to get back on the winning track and go on a run before the holiday break. Some wins on this road trip through New York are paramount and the new coach is clearly trying to do what he can to boost the team. He’s thinking of the group as a whole versus just the success of one line. While that line has been dominant, the argument is that Edmonton needs both top lines clicking. It may be the only way to earn six possible points.
The Oilers begin a three-game road trip through New York City on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.
Next: Oilers Unsure About Emptying Cupboards To Trade Campbell
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
BetMGM and NHL Extend Partnership on Multi-Year Deal
BetMGM and NHL deepen ties with VIP experiences, branded games, and national broadcast visibility...
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 hours ago
Bruins Loan Rookie Matt Poitras to Canada World Juniors Team
Boston Bruins rookie Matt Poitras has earned a coveted spot on Team Canada's World...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Did the Maple Leafs Make a Mistake Trading Sam Lafferty?
The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Sam Lafferty, but the deal might have been a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Dylan Holloway Return After Christmas a Gift for Oilers’ Draisaitl
Dylan Holloway isn't expected back for the Edmonton Oilers until after Christmas, and his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ GM Reveals Trade Plans Ahead of Upcoming NHL Deadline
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland hints a trade plan, emphasizing strategic moves in the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Trade Talk On Coyotes’ Karel Vejmelka Picks Up, 2 Teams Linked
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Karel Vejmelka is attracting attention from multiple teams...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 days ago
Antti Raanta Placed on Waivers By Hurricanes, Oilers Among Fits
The Carolina Hurricanes placed goaltender Antti Raanta on waivers Saturday. A few teams look...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
Chychrun Shares Gruesome Photo Explaining Viral Video
Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun explains why a video of him going to the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Considering Trade of David Savard Ahead of Deadline
David Savard, a veteran defenseman with experience could fetch significant return as Montreal looks...
-
New York Islanders/ 4 days ago
Multiple Teams Interested in Returning Zach Parise
Zach Parise, 39, aims for an NHL return, drawing interest from teams eyeing Stanley...