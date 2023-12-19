Oilers Make Arguable Line Change Ahead of Game vs. Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers appear willing to sacrifice the tremendous success of their top line in an effort to get Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane going. Making some arguable line changes for tonight’s contest, Bob Stauffer noted that the lines were juggled at Oilers’ practice. Evander Kane was now on the top line and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moved down a line. This is likely in an effort to give Draisaitl some help, the center not having found chemistry with the previous mix.

The @EdmontonOilers at UBS Arena this morning:



Kane-Mcdavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Janmark-McLeod-Brown

Gagner-Hamblin-Ryan

Erne



Nurse-Ceci

Ekholm-Bouchard

Kulak-Desharnais

Gleason



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 19, 2023

Draisaitl has no points in the previous two games, both losses for the Oilers. He’s struggled five-on-five and that seems to be due to a lack of cohesion on the lines that featured himself, Kane and Warren Foegele. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins have been dominant, even tilting the ice in their favor during the team’s most recent struggles. That line dominated with a 13-5 goal differential and a 65.98 Corsi For Percentage (CF%) in 112:43 of shared ice time this season.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch hesitated to split that group, but it appears getting Leon going is a bit more of a priority. The coaching staff opted to shuffle lines for improved overall balance and adaptability against opponent line matching.

Maybe it was needed. “Last game was probably the first in a while where we really didn’t stick to our standard,” Draisaitl added. “Three big games before the break.”

The potential positive is that it also sparks Evander Kane. Kane has been dealing with a bit of a nagging injury. Kane talked about going back on the line and that they know each other well. He noted, “It’s a good opportunity for me to reignite some chemistry with those two.”

Is This The Right Move For The Oilers vs. the Islanders?

Edmonton looks to get back on the winning track and go on a run before the holiday break. Some wins on this road trip through New York are paramount and the new coach is clearly trying to do what he can to boost the team. He’s thinking of the group as a whole versus just the success of one line. While that line has been dominant, the argument is that Edmonton needs both top lines clicking. It may be the only way to earn six possible points.

Leon Draisailt Oilers media

The Oilers begin a three-game road trip through New York City on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Next: Oilers Unsure About Emptying Cupboards To Trade Campbell