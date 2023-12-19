Oilers Unsure About Emptying Cupboards To Trade Campbell

“Edmonton management could make the big trade of 2024 with a cap dump of Campbell, but it would severely limit the ability to add useful pieces for the playoff run.” writes Allan Mitchell of The Athletic. The obvious problem with this, as he points out, is that they’ll be little of value left to trade later. And, that’s an issue for the Oilers who will need trade deadline pieces to move to add players and fill holes for a postseason push.
The Oilers have two massive problems. First, it appears they have a contract in Jack Campbell’s that is next-to-impossible to trade. GM Ken Holland has tried, but the ask is enormous. Second, he knows this roster isn’t necessarily complete. If the Oilers want to make a run, they’ll need more depth at forward, perhaps another defenseman, and most likely a new goalie to work in tandem with Stuart Skinner. To get those things, the Oilers need assets they can move.
If the Oilers move all of their good assets just to rid themselves of Campbell’s deal, what’s left?
Oilers Executives Struggling to Find a Solution
Mitchell explains the issue isn’t just short-term either. In his article a few days ago, he notes that new CEO Jeff Jackson faces a critical decision: go all-in at the deadline or preserve assets for the incoming general manager post-playoffs.
With current management reaching the cap and a roster laden with long-term deals and no-movement clauses, the team lacks a robust prospect pipeline. If Holland trades what the Oilers have to move Campbell or add at the deadline, there’s little left for whatever new GM comes in. And, there will be a new manager cleaning things up considering Holland is on the final year of his contract.
Trading Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, and/or the 2024 first-round pick risks further depleting prospects from the system. It then creates a burden for the new GM to acquire talent within a constrained budget. The dilemma intensifies with owner Daryl Katz advocating for an aggressive approach. Understandably, he wants to win.
Holland eager for roster improvements and to correct his mistake on the Campbell deal. The fervent fan base wants the Oilers to play consistently well and stand a chance at the Stanley Cup. Striking a balance between immediate success and fostering future talent is paramount and that’s Jackson’s concern.
