Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell was supposed to get a call-up this week. That may not be happening now. Based on a three-game run in Bakersfield when Campbell was playing well, he took a big step back. That fumble has the Oilers delaying a move back to the main roster, especially considering a dropped ball in the NHL could be disastrous.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that there was a plan to make room for Campbell this week, but things may be on hold, at least for the moment. He notes:

“The plan was to bring back Campbell after three strong starts, but the fourth one — a 6-4 win over Texas — didn’t go well, halting the idea. I still believe the Oilers will give Campbell another shot, as it’s better to try to solve your problem than pay whatever it will take to trade your problem (which would be significant), but it might not be until next week. Bakersfield backup Olivier Rodrigue, a good prospect, needs his playing time, too.”

Jack Campbell Oilers UD

Holland is reportedly going to recall Campbell back to Edmonton at some point. With everyone watching to see if Holland makes a trade for netminder, the GM plans to give Campbell one more shot. Friedman explains that the Oilers are saying to themselves, ‘…we’re stupid if we don’t give this one more run.’ He notes that the issue is managing how much runway to give as the team has won five in a row, but they’re still not officially back in playoff contention. They don’t have a lot of time to be patient but if they don’t give him one more shot, they’re doing everyone a disservice.

Can Campbell Save His Oilers Career?

The hope is that Campbell can regain his form and justify the five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Oilers in the summer of 2022. However, the fluctuating results in the AHL haven’t been particularly encouraging for this comeback narrative. Edmonton wants (perhaps needs) him to rebound. If he can’t, the only remaining option is a buyout or a trade that includes the Oilers giving up a massive sweetener to a team willing to take his contract. Either scenario is a mess for Edmonton.

At this point, all Campbell needs to be a reliable backup. There’s no need for him to come up and win the starting job. If he can give the Oilers a few good games a month, Stuart Skinner can take care of the rest. From there, take things one game at a time.

