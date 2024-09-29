Oilers Beat Kraken, But Lose Pickard: Goalie Situation in Question

The Edmonton Oilers may be facing an unexpected goaltending dilemma after netminder Calvin Pickard left Saturday night’s preseason game against the Seattle Kraken due to an apparent injury. Pickard, who is slated to be the team’s backup this season, went down with just over eight minutes left in the first period. He was taken out after a collision with teammate Noah Philp forced him to exit.
The incident occurred when Seattle forward Yanni Gourde drove to the net in the first period, pushing Oilers center Noah Philp into Pickard. The goaltender went down awkwardly, immediately grabbing his facemask after shaking off his blocker. He eventually got up on his own and looked OK, but Pickard did not return to the game and was replaced by AHL goaltender Olivier Rodrigue.
Rodrigue, 24, came in relief and finished the remainder of the game. He played well enough to earn the win, making 19 saves on 22 shots against. He is the Oilers’ de facto number three goalie and he might be the No. 2 if Pickard misses any significant time.
After the game, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch provided a brief update, stating that Pickard was being evaluated and that the team hoped to have more information on his status by Sunday.
The Oilers Were Relying on Pickard to Play More This Season
Pickard, 31, was expected to serve as the backup to starter Stuart Skinner this season after signing a two-year deal with Edmonton in the offseason. He posted solid numbers in 23 regular-season appearances last year, recording a 12-7-1 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.45 goals-against average. The hope was that he would get into more games, allowing Skinner to take more rest time.
Although it doesn’t appear that Pickard’s injury is serious, his premature exit was likely a precautionary move by the Oilers’ staff. However, if Pickard is sidelined for an extended period, Rodrigue could see his role expanded.
Rodrigue was expected to start the season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. He had a strong 2023-24 campaign with a 19-12-5 record, a .916 save percentage, and a 2.73 goals-against average.
Next: Oilers Prospect Sam O’Reilly Gets Key Shot Before Likely Demotion
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 11 hours ago
Patrik Laine Leaves Game with Knee Injury Following Collision
Patrik Laine left Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Oilers Prospect Sam O’Reilly Gets Key Shot Before Likely Demotion
The Edmonton Oilers will put 2024 first-round pick Sam O'Reilly in a great spot...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 20 hours ago
ESPN Columnist Predicts Seth Jones Could Traded by Blackhawks
One of Greg Wyshynski's bold predictions for the 2024-25 NHL season is that the...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
Update: Kings Have Rough Timeline on Drew Doughty Injury
The Los Angeles Kings announced that veteran defenseman Drew Doughty will undergo surgery on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Gets Unique Spot On SI’s Most Influential Figures List
Sports Illustrated ranked Connor McDavid's historic year, naming him as an influential figure in...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Rangers Banking on Key Advantage in Talks With Shesterkin
The New York Rangers are counting on a key piece of negotiation leverage in...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Pre-Season Win Over Canadiens
In their third preseason game, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montréal Canadiens 2–1....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Predicting Jeff Skinner’s 2024-25 Production for Edmonton Oilers
How will Jeff Skinner impact the Edmonton Oilers this season? He seems like the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
William Nylander’s Injury Update is Positive News for Maple Leafs
There is good news after an injury scare on Thursday night involving William Nylander...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Insider Floats Idea Maple Leafs Move Marner, Get Shesterkin
Is there a scenario where the Toronto Maple Leafs might move on from Mitch...