Oilers and Flames Unveil Jerseys for 2023 NHL Heritage Classic

Hockey fans, mark your calendars for a historic showdown at the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, where the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will pay homage to their rich hockey history with stunning jerseys. The NHL and Adidas recently revealed the jersey designs that capture the essence of two iconic teams from the past.

The Oilers’ jersey is a striking blend of vintage aesthetics and modern design. Adidas created a unique front crest that fuses the classic look of the 1952 Edmonton Mercurys with the unmistakable oil drop emblem of the Oilers. The player number is cleverly integrated into the oil drop crest. The player names and numbers are crafted from layered felt, providing a tactile connection to hockey’s heritage. Further attention to detail includes sleeve numbers adorning just one arm and the captain’s marks gracing the shoulder yoke.

On the other side of the Battle of Alberta, the Flames will be showcasing a jersey that tips its hat to the historic red and white color scheme synonymous with the Calgary Stampeders of yesteryears. As per NHL.com’s statement of the jersey designs, The Flames’ uniform features subtle touches of gold, with “CALGARY FLAMES” embroidered on the crest and gold stitching on the numbers. Adidas drew inspiration from denim-reinforced sewing techniques, akin to a cowboy’s blue jeans, when designing the player names and numbers. An extended yoke on the sleeves ensures the numbers sit atop it, mirroring vintage designs.

The Heritage Classic Takes Place on October 29, 2023

Adding to the excitement is the return of the NHL Heritage Classic to its inaugural venue, Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, where the first regular-season outdoor game took place in 2003. The puck is set to drop on October 29, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on SN, TVAS, and TNT.

Oilers Flames Heritage Classic Jerseys

These unique Heritage Classic jerseys will be available for purchase online at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, and Fanatics’ network of online stores. You can also find them at Oilers’ and Flames’ team stores, as well as select retailers. While opinions on the jerseys may be mixed, there’s no denying the excitement building for this historic showdown between the Oilers and Flames under the open sky.

