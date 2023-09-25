Beau Akey Impresses With Oilers, But Goes Back to OHL

It’s early, but it already appears that the Edmonton Oilers have found a keeper in defenseman Beau Akey. Akey was considered an under-the-radar draft pick by the Oilers because he’s a right-shot poised defenseman who is still only 18 and didn’t at all look out of place at camp and in his one pre-season game against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The Oilers seem to know they have a solid prospect that could be highly valuable in a couple of seasons, but the organization isn’t about to rush his development. The team has decided to send him back to the OHL and with the Barrie Colts on Monday.

In his debut NHL preseason game, Akey’s remarkable poise and unwavering confidence with the puck turned heads. The 18-year-old displayed no fear or hesitation, showcasing his impressive skill set. His first camp with the Oilers has been nothing short of positive, as he’s proven to be a terrific skater with solid offensive instincts.

While there’s room for improvement on the defensive side, it’s worth noting that any blips on that end are not uncommon for players of his age. Adding muscle to his frame is a natural progression for any young player, and Akey is no exception. The Oilers selected him 56th overall in the 2023 draft, and it’s clear why many considered him a rising star in the hockey world.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft praised Akey’s performance in his lone preseason game, highlighting the importance of demonstrating the ability to hold his own on the NHL ice. He said, “One of the first steps to making the NHL is just being able to show that you belong on the same ice surface.” Akey certainly did so. Akey himself expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside and against seasoned professionals, emphasizing the cool experience it has been.

Akey is set to take on the role of the No. 1 defenseman for Barrie this season, marking a significant step in his promising career. As he continues to develop and refine his game, Akey’s journey in the NHL is one to watch closely. The Oilers won’t rush his development, but he might be closer to playing in the NHL than anyone envisioned.

