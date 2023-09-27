Mikael Backlund Flips Stance on Contract Negotiations with Flames

Calgary Flames’ forward Mikael Backlund has entered contract extension negotiations with the team’s Pacific Division squad, and discussions are expected to continue in the near future, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston on “Insider Trading.” That’s an interesting bit of news considering Backlund repeatedly said he wasn’t closed off to an extension but was going to wait.

Backlund, who had initially expressed his reluctance to discuss a contract extension over the summer, has had a change of heart. He is now willing to engage in negotiations for a longer-term commitment beyond the current season. This shift in attitude comes after he arrived in Calgary and witnessed the team’s operations under new head coach Ryan Huska, which appears to have sparked his interest in securing his future with the Flames.

Elliotte Friedman, in his recent “32 Thoughts” column, predicts that Backlund’s contract extension is likely to be in the range of three years with an average annual value (AAV) of approximately $5.5 million. While predicting the specifics of a deal can be challenging, there seems to be a shared willingness on both sides to reach an agreement. In fact, Julien McKenzie of The Athletic is under the impression that this contract could get done in the next few days.

Things Are Changing in Calgary

The Flames are facing several contract expiration scenarios at the end of the season, with key players like Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov among those potentially becoming unrestricted free agents (UFAs). While Lindholm sought a long-term deal early on, the others opted to wait and gauge the team’s performance during the season before making contract decisions.

Backlund’s decision to open discussions regarding an extension is indicative of his growing confidence in the team’s direction under new leadership and his desire to contribute to the Flames’ continued success. As negotiations progress, fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping to see Backlund remain an integral part of the Calgary Flames’ roster for years to come.

