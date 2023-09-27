Mikael Backlund Flips Stance on Contract Negotiations with Flames

Calgary Flames’ forward Mikael Backlund has entered contract extension negotiations with the team’s Pacific Division squad, and discussions are expected to continue in the near future, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston on “Insider Trading.” That’s an interesting bit of news considering Backlund repeatedly said he wasn’t closed off to an extension but was going to wait.
Backlund, who had initially expressed his reluctance to discuss a contract extension over the summer, has had a change of heart. He is now willing to engage in negotiations for a longer-term commitment beyond the current season. This shift in attitude comes after he arrived in Calgary and witnessed the team’s operations under new head coach Ryan Huska, which appears to have sparked his interest in securing his future with the Flames.
Elliotte Friedman, in his recent “32 Thoughts” column, predicts that Backlund’s contract extension is likely to be in the range of three years with an average annual value (AAV) of approximately $5.5 million. While predicting the specifics of a deal can be challenging, there seems to be a shared willingness on both sides to reach an agreement. In fact, Julien McKenzie of The Athletic is under the impression that this contract could get done in the next few days.
Things Are Changing in Calgary
The Flames are facing several contract expiration scenarios at the end of the season, with key players like Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov among those potentially becoming unrestricted free agents (UFAs). While Lindholm sought a long-term deal early on, the others opted to wait and gauge the team’s performance during the season before making contract decisions.
Backlund’s decision to open discussions regarding an extension is indicative of his growing confidence in the team’s direction under new leadership and his desire to contribute to the Flames’ continued success. As negotiations progress, fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping to see Backlund remain an integral part of the Calgary Flames’ roster for years to come.
Next: Oilers and Flames Unveil Jerseys for 2023 NHL Heritage Classic
More News
-
NHL News/ 22 mins ago
Tarasenko’s Impact on Senators: Experience and Enthusiasm
Newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko is bringing scoring to the Ottawa Senators. But what else does...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators’ Owner Andlauer Has Not-So-Subtle Message for Shane Pinto
New Ottawa Senators' owner Michael Andlauer has made interesting comments on the issues surrounding...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Where Will Maple Leafs Matthews Fit Among Elite Penalty Killers?
Having Auston Matthews play on the penalty kill might have a huge upside. In...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Says Nylander Move May Link Patrick Kane to Maple Leafs
TSN Insider Darren Dreger was asked about a tweet that Toronto fans took to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Coronato Scores 3: Flames Burn Canucks in 10-0 Pre-Season Win
Calgary Flames shine bright with a 10-0 preseason victory, powered by Matt Coronato's hat...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Mark Giordano: Proud To Be NHL’s Oldest Player
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano has been a star defenseman for many years....
-
Keefe Explains Maple Leafs Putting Klingberg on Top Power Play Unit
The Toronto Maple Leafs are entrusting defenseman John Klingberg with a pivotal role on...
-
Letang and Karlsson: Penguins Go All In on First-Unit Power Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to put both Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Which NHL Center Core Would You Rather?: Oilers, Devils, Leafs…
The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, or New Jersey Devils: who has the best...
-
Auston Matthews is Being Asked To Do A First For Him in The NHL
Auston Matthews is going to be given a look on the Toronto Maple Leafs...