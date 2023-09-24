Crosby Has Wild Point Prediction for Connor McDavid This Season

Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ captain and perennial scoring leader, has consistently showcased his dominance in the NHL over the past three seasons. With his name atop the league’s scoring charts, the question on everyone’s mind is whether he can replicate his remarkable 150-point campaign. According to none other than Sidney Crosby, one of the game’s all-time greats, not only is it possible, but he envisions McDavid reaching an astonishing 170 points this season.
Crosby, who has marveled at McDavid’s extraordinary abilities, expressed his admiration for the Oilers’ captain and his ability to continually elevate his game. “I mean, I didn’t think 150 was going to be in the cards for him, but he found a way to get there,” Crosby remarked in an interview with Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com. “So, I don’t think anything is out of the question for him as far as numbers are concerned.”
McDavid’s remarkable 153-point season in the previous campaign marked the highest point total since the legendary Mario Lemieux achieved 161 in 1995-96. Crosby, at 36 years old and with a storied career of his own, did not hesitate to affirm McDavid’s status as the best player in the game. “Yeah, I think it’s hard to argue that one,” Crosby acknowledged. “I mean, you’ve got Nate (MacKinnon) and Leon (Draisaitl) and some other guys who are right there, but I think he’s proven that.”
Crosby Wants to Play With McDavid
Beyond the realm of speculation and admiration, Crosby expressed his eagerness to share the ice with McDavid in a best-on-best event representing Canada. The prospect of the two generational talents playing together on the same team has generated excitement among hockey fans.
In addition to the discussions about his scoring prowess, Connor McDavid is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone next season. With 50 points remaining to reach 900 in his career and 150 points to reach the coveted 1,000-point mark, he has the opportunity to become the third-fastest player in NHL history to achieve this milestone.
As the upcoming NHL season approaches, the hockey world eagerly anticipates the possibility of witnessing McDavid’s remarkable talents in action once again, while the prospect of a 170-point season adds an extra layer of intrigue to his already illustrious career.
Next: Carter Hart Talks Truth to Rumors He Was to Be Traded by Flyers
More News
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Maple Leafs Mark Giordano: Proud To Be NHL’s Oldest Player
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano has been a star defenseman for many years....
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Keefe Explains Maple Leafs Putting Klingberg on Top Power Play Unit
The Toronto Maple Leafs are entrusting defenseman John Klingberg with a pivotal role on...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Letang and Karlsson: Penguins Go All In on First-Unit Power Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to put both Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Which NHL Center Core Would You Rather?: Oilers, Devils, Leafs…
The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, or New Jersey Devils: who has the best...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Auston Matthews is Being Asked To Do A First For Him in The NHL
Auston Matthews is going to be given a look on the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Nick Roberston’s Risky Career Move May Lead to Maple Leafs Exit
Nick Robertson's choice to have surgery last season might have cost him a spot...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
From COVID to Comeback: Brandon Sutter Out to Make Oilers
Brandon Sutter's desires to make the Oilers roster after a health battle that spanned...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Devon Toews Open to Contract Discount for Avs, With Exception
Devon Toews expresses dedication to the Colorado Avalanche, preferring a swift contract resolution to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Tyson Barrie Says Oilers In Mix on Giant 2023 Trade Deadline Deal
When asked about his trade from Edmonton to Nashville, Tyson Barrie said that one...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Marc-Andre Fleury Talks Timing on Retirement Decision
Marc-Andre Fleury will take the season before deciding on his retirement plans.