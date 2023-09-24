Crosby Has Wild Point Prediction for Connor McDavid This Season

Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ captain and perennial scoring leader, has consistently showcased his dominance in the NHL over the past three seasons. With his name atop the league’s scoring charts, the question on everyone’s mind is whether he can replicate his remarkable 150-point campaign. According to none other than Sidney Crosby, one of the game’s all-time greats, not only is it possible, but he envisions McDavid reaching an astonishing 170 points this season.

Crosby, who has marveled at McDavid’s extraordinary abilities, expressed his admiration for the Oilers’ captain and his ability to continually elevate his game. “I mean, I didn’t think 150 was going to be in the cards for him, but he found a way to get there,” Crosby remarked in an interview with Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com. “So, I don’t think anything is out of the question for him as far as numbers are concerned.”

McDavid’s remarkable 153-point season in the previous campaign marked the highest point total since the legendary Mario Lemieux achieved 161 in 1995-96. Crosby, at 36 years old and with a storied career of his own, did not hesitate to affirm McDavid’s status as the best player in the game. “Yeah, I think it’s hard to argue that one,” Crosby acknowledged. “I mean, you’ve got Nate (MacKinnon) and Leon (Draisaitl) and some other guys who are right there, but I think he’s proven that.”

Crosby Wants to Play With McDavid

Beyond the realm of speculation and admiration, Crosby expressed his eagerness to share the ice with McDavid in a best-on-best event representing Canada. The prospect of the two generational talents playing together on the same team has generated excitement among hockey fans.

In addition to the discussions about his scoring prowess, Connor McDavid is on the cusp of achieving a significant milestone next season. With 50 points remaining to reach 900 in his career and 150 points to reach the coveted 1,000-point mark, he has the opportunity to become the third-fastest player in NHL history to achieve this milestone.

As the upcoming NHL season approaches, the hockey world eagerly anticipates the possibility of witnessing McDavid’s remarkable talents in action once again, while the prospect of a 170-point season adds an extra layer of intrigue to his already illustrious career.

