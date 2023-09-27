Oilers Give Young D-Man Final Shot with Ekholm Before Potential Trade

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug and Sportsnet’s Mark Spector both took a look at the upcoming season and what might be in store for young defenseman Philip Broberg. Suggesting this might be a make-or-break year for the blueliner, the Oilers are going to give him the best chance to take a huge step forward in his progression and are putting the ideal mentor with him to help along the way.

Rishaug has unveiled the Edmonton Oilers’ strategy to pair Mattias Ekholm with the promising Broberg for a significant portion of the season, with the belief that Ekholm’s experience and presence can provide stability and enhance Broberg’s confidence, mirroring the positive impact he had on Evan Bouchard last season.

If it doesn’t work, there’s a chance Broberg could be dangled in a trade sometime around the NHL Trade Deadline.

Mattias Ekholm Oilers defenseman

Ekholm spoke highly of Broberg, praising his skills and athleticism, and describing him as one of the best-trained players on the team. However, the organization recognizes that young defensemen often need to overcome a learning curve to become comfortable and consistent in their game.

Meanwhile, the upcoming season is pivotal for Broberg, as he is no longer considered a project player but has yet to establish himself as a regular top-six defenseman. The Oilers are keen to see substantial progress and the window for his development may be closing. If Broberg doesn’t prove himself worthy of a permanent spot, the Oilers may need to explore options to strengthen their defense, potentially involving him in a trade for a veteran defenseman as the trade deadline approaches in March. Spector wrote in his recent article:

Come the trade deadline in March, however, Holland has to provide his team with a defence that can go all the way. If Broberg proves himself worthy of remaining in that group, that would be preferred. If he doesn’t, however, that means he must be replaced. And if this make-or-break season goes in that direction, we would wager Broberg might just be the young player who goes out so the right veteran defenceman can be acquired.

The Oilers, who have built a championship-caliber team, are focused on achieving Stanley Cup success this season and are willing to provide opportunities for young talents like Broberg but also understand the need for experienced defense if their aspirations are to be realized.

The Other Oiler Pairings

Bouchard is expected to share ice time with Darnell Nurse on the top defensive pairing, and the Oilers are optimistic that this duo can handle the challenges of top-line defensive duties without faltering defensively. If this pairing succeeds, Ekholm and Broberg could form a productive second-pair combination.

Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak are slated to partner in the third defensive pairing, as evidenced by their preseason game together against the Jets.

Ekholm has been sidelined with a minor hip flexor issue, but the injury is not considered serious, and he is expected to rejoin the lineup soon. The hope is that he gets some reps with Broberg before the season begins.

Next: Oilers and Flames Unveil Jerseys for 2023 NHL Heritage Classic