Flames Announce Dillon Dube Will Take Indefinite Mental Leave

In a sudden and compassionate move, the Calgary Flames have announced that forward Dillon Dube will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team to focus on his mental health. The announcement was made Sunday as per an official team statement. Dube was notably absent from the Flames’ lineup during Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome. It’s not clear how long he’ll be away from the team.

Dube, a 25-year-old center and a second-round pick (56th overall) in the 2016 NHL draft, has been an integral part of the Flames’ roster since 2018. The team shared the news through an official press release on various social media platforms, providing limited details about the nature of the mental health situation.

The Flames, however, assured that Dube is now under the care of health professionals. The team is prioritizing his well-being, and the statement emphasizes the importance of respecting Dube’s privacy during this challenging period. He is not the first Flames’ player to take a leave. In September, defenseman Oliver Kylington joined the Flames for training camp. The team disclosed the day before the official commencement of camp that, following medical and fitness assessments, Kylington would not be commencing the season with the team due to what was described as a “private personal matter.”

The decision to grant Dube an indefinite leave of absence reflects a growing awareness within the sports community about the significance of mental health and the need to prioritize players’ mental well-being.

Here’s Hoping For a Quick Recovery For Dillon Dube

While the official reason for Dube’s absence from Saturday night’s Battle of Alberta was listed as an illness, it now becomes apparent that the situation is more nuanced, with mental health playing a significant role. The hope is that he can get the help he needs and return to the ice and the NHL when he’s ready.

The Flames’ unedited and full statement reinforces the team’s commitment to supporting their players not only on the ice but also in their personal lives. As the Flames community rallies around him as he takes the steps needed for his mental health and well-being, the Flames will have to try and find someone to come in and take his minutes. Calgary is still in the thick of battling for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

Dube had three goals and seven points in 43 games for the Flames this season. He was averaging between 5 and 12 minutes per game.

