Evan Bouchard Offer Sheet Threat a Concern for Oilers

According to an article by Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, General Manager Ken Holland is considering a one-year contract for defenseman Evan Bouchard. The rationale behind this approach is that Holland anticipates the salary cap increasing in the upcoming summers, providing more financial flexibility to re-sign the defenseman who is quickly rising up the chart in terms of importance as the team tries to win the Stanley Cup. This would help the Oilers navigate a challenging off-season financially, and fill out the rest of their roster, but it might also ward off offer sheets from other teams as Bouchard would know that he’s right around the corner from a much bigger payday.

The #LetsGoOilers are saying there's not a huge rush, but they are reportedly quite concerned about a potential offer sheet for defenseman Evan Bouchard. pic.twitter.com/iKVHXTzya5 — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) June 15, 2023

Nugent-Bowman highlighted a concern in Edmonton regarding the possibility of a rival team presenting Bouchard with an offer sheet that the Oilers would likely be unable to match. If such an offer were accepted, the Oilers would receive a selection of draft picks based on the salary thresholds, but these picks would offer little immediate assistance to the team’s current needs. Given that the Oilers are currently in their Stanley Cup window, the present matters more than potential future picks. Losing Bouchard to another team would not grant the Oilers any additional cap space either.

Bouchard is the kind of player that other teams may target with offer sheets, despite their rarity. Holland cites last season’s one-year deal with Ryan McLeod as a reference as to the type of deal the Oilers might try to do, but Nugent-Bowman says a one-year pact for Bouchard will come in around $3 million. The hope is that this is suitable for Bouchard and that another team doesn’t come by offering $4-5 million and forcing the Oilers into a tough decision.

Holland Playing Coy, But There is Concern

Holland mentioned that he doesn’t feel an immediate urgency to sign Evan Bouchard, a high-profile restricted free agent, before the end of the month and the start of free agency. However, it is undeniable that securing his signature would be beneficial. Bouchard demonstrated his value during the playoffs, leading all defensemen in points over 12 games. He is only just beginning to showcase his potential and establish himself as a top-four, if not top-two, defenseman in the NHL.

He will be a target for teams if the Oilers don’t get this done. The good news is, Bouchard has to want to go and any offer sheet must be signed by the player. A one-year deal might not be the most lucrative right now, but it tells him that another season like last year and he’s in line for a massive raise.

