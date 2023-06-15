Evan Bouchard Offer Sheet Threat a Concern for Oilers

According to an article by Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, General Manager Ken Holland is considering a one-year contract for defenseman Evan Bouchard. The rationale behind this approach is that Holland anticipates the salary cap increasing in the upcoming summers, providing more financial flexibility to re-sign the defenseman who is quickly rising up the chart in terms of importance as the team tries to win the Stanley Cup. This would help the Oilers navigate a challenging off-season financially, and fill out the rest of their roster, but it might also ward off offer sheets from other teams as Bouchard would know that he’s right around the corner from a much bigger payday.
Nugent-Bowman highlighted a concern in Edmonton regarding the possibility of a rival team presenting Bouchard with an offer sheet that the Oilers would likely be unable to match. If such an offer were accepted, the Oilers would receive a selection of draft picks based on the salary thresholds, but these picks would offer little immediate assistance to the team’s current needs. Given that the Oilers are currently in their Stanley Cup window, the present matters more than potential future picks. Losing Bouchard to another team would not grant the Oilers any additional cap space either.
Bouchard is the kind of player that other teams may target with offer sheets, despite their rarity. Holland cites last season’s one-year deal with Ryan McLeod as a reference as to the type of deal the Oilers might try to do, but Nugent-Bowman says a one-year pact for Bouchard will come in around $3 million. The hope is that this is suitable for Bouchard and that another team doesn’t come by offering $4-5 million and forcing the Oilers into a tough decision.
Holland Playing Coy, But There is Concern
Holland mentioned that he doesn’t feel an immediate urgency to sign Evan Bouchard, a high-profile restricted free agent, before the end of the month and the start of free agency. However, it is undeniable that securing his signature would be beneficial. Bouchard demonstrated his value during the playoffs, leading all defensemen in points over 12 games. He is only just beginning to showcase his potential and establish himself as a top-four, if not top-two, defenseman in the NHL.
He will be a target for teams if the Oilers don’t get this done. The good news is, Bouchard has to want to go and any offer sheet must be signed by the player. A one-year deal might not be the most lucrative right now, but it tells him that another season like last year and he’s in line for a massive raise.
Next: Noah Hanifin Trade Talk Continues Out of Calgary
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Oliver Bonk
What makes Oliver Bonk a potential first-round draft choice? What makes him a solid...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Oilers Fine With Losing Steve Staios Amidst Senators Rumors
Ken Holland is unconcerned about the prospect of losing Steve Staios to the Ottawa...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Maple Leafs Hire Shane Doan: Smart Way to Keep Auston Matthews
The Toronto Maple Leafs choosing to hire Shane Doan is a smart way to...
-
Pierre-Luc Dubois Wants Trade from Jets, Won’t Re-Sign in Off-Season
Pierre-Luc Dubois has officially requested a trade out of Winnipeg and will not re-sign...
-
Vegas Golden Knights Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers were dominated in Game 2 versus the Golden Knights by a...
-
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 2 weeks ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...