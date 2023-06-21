Flames Willing to Wait On Contract Decision From Elias Lindholm

In what is hopefully a positive development for the Calgary Flames, newly appointed General Manager Craig Conroy has hinted that the team is actively pursuing a contract extension with forward Elias Lindholm. Although no deal has been finalized yet, comments from NHL insiders indicate that the Flames are determined to secure Lindholm’s long-term commitment and that the player might be open to staying.

Lindholm, a pivotal player for the Flames, is open to talking about a long-term deal, and esteemed hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman recently shared his insight, emphasizing that Lindholm’s decision hinges on the Flames’ competitiveness. Friedman alludes to the team’s willingness to wait until after the draft for Lindholm to make his decision, adding that any contract extension would likely mirror the terms secured by Bo Horvat.

Elias Lindholm Calgary Flames

The Flames are keenly aware that Lindholm’s decision holds significant weight in shaping the team’s future. However, sources indicate that the organization is not pressuring the talented forward to make a hasty decision before the draft. It appears that the Flames are comfortable allowing Lindholm the time he needs to make a well-considered choice, even if it means a slightly longer wait.

The prospect of a contract extension with Lindholm has generated much anticipation among Flames fans. Lindholm’s exceptional skills and consistent performance on the ice have made him a valued asset to the team and while trade talk surrounds names like Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, and Noah Hanifin, locking Lindholm in would be considered a big win for the organization. It would help the Flames aim to solidify their roster and continue building a competitive team that can contend for success in the upcoming season.

As the negotiations unfold, Flames supporters eagerly await the outcome, hoping that Lindholm’s dedication to the team aligns with their desire to keep him. Friedman explained:

“Now, I think Lindholm and the Flames are talking. I believe that the Flames know that if they want to keep Lindholm, it’s going to be Horvat money, in that area. 8 by 8.5. Both Lindholm and Horvat are Newport guys and I think the Flames understand that that’s where this is going to come in. I think there have been conversations not only about the contract but the direction of the team, which way are the Flames going? I think Lindholm has indicated that if he commits, he wants to know that the team is still going to try to compete. It won’t be a rebuild. I think they know they’ve got to plug in some younger players and I think he’s okay with that, he just doesn’t want it to be a full rebuild.”

While the Flames patiently await Lindholm’s decision, one thing is clear: they are dedicated to securing his services and ensuring that the team remains a formidable force in the NHL.

Next: The Edmonton Oilers Won’t Be Trading Cody Ceci, Unless…