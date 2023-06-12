Calgary Flames Name Ryan Huska as New Head Coach

The Calgary Flames have announced that Ryan Huska will be taking over as the team’s head coach, making him the 24th coach in franchise history. Huska’s previous affiliation with the organization played a significant role in securing him the position. Having worked closely with players like Rasmus Andersson, Andrew Mangiapane, and Oliver Kylington, Huska possesses an in-depth understanding of team dynamics.

So well-deserved 🔥



The #Flames have named Ryan Huska head coach! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 12, 2023

General Manager Craig Conroy expressed his satisfaction with the decision, stating, “Following a detailed search process, today we are proud to introduce Ryan Huska as Head Coach of the Calgary Flames. While continuity and familiarity are a benefit, we have witnessed first-hand Ryan’s work ethic; he is a clear communicator who builds trust with his players; and he’s a critical thinker with a plan.”

Huska’s association with the Flames organization began in the 2014-15 season when he assumed the role of head coach for the Flames’ American Hockey League affiliate in Adirondack. He later transitioned to coaching the Flames’ top prospects in Stockton and eventually became an assistant coach for the Flames in 2018. During his four-year tenure as an AHL bench boss, Huska achieved a commendable 135-118-27 record, playing a crucial role in the development of numerous future NHL players.

What Happens With Mitch Love?

While the news of Huska’s appointment is met with enthusiasm by Flames fans, there are also implications for another prominent figure within the organization. NHL insider Frank Seravalli revealed on Twitter, “With #Flames expected to name Ryan Huska as the next head coach shortly, two-time AHL coach of the year Mitch Love has term on his contract with the Calgary organization, but plans to consider all of his options moving forward.”

As the Flames prepare for the upcoming season under the leadership of Ryan Huska, fans eagerly await the new strategies and direction he will bring to the team. With his wealth of experience and dedication to player development, Huska aims to guide the Flames toward success in the NHL, both in terms of making the postseason, but also getting the most out of players who underperformed last season.

